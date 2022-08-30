Derby volleyball split its first four matches of the 2022 season at the AVCTL preseason tournament on Aug. 27. It was an early test for a young Panther squad with only three seniors and several players getting increased varsity time.
Head coach Shelby Kraus believed that the team could have a winning record in the tournament, but mistakes proved to be the difference in the opening showing. Derby took third overall at the tournament behind Eisenhower and Maize.
“Overall, I did not think we played to our potential,” Kraus said. “We are young and inexperienced, but we made a lot of unforced errors. Volleyball is a game of errors and making that many mistakes is not going to allow you to win a match.”
The Panthers took their opening match of the year with a win over Goddard in two sets. Following a tough 25-23 first set, the Panthers took care of business to end the match in the second set in a 25-15 win.
Derby dropped the next two matches to Eisenhower and Maize, where mistakes punished the Panthers on several crucial points. The Tigers took set one 25-18 and capped off the match with a 25-20 win over the Panthers.
Maize cruised past Derby in two sets as the Panthers struggled to generate momentum against its AVCTL-I foe. The Eagles took the first set 25-18 and carried that confidence into the second set to dominate the Panthers 25-13. According to Kraus, the team made several mistakes that had a huge impact in the outcome of the match.
“We made the most errors in the match against Maize, so that stands out the most,” Kraus said. “I know we will be a better team once we start reducing those errors and learn how to play a smarter game. Most of that just comes with experience and playing.”
Heading into the final match of the day, the Panthers were determined to end the tournament with a win over Wichita Southeast. The Buffaloes came out strong in the opening set, but the Panthers battled to defeat Southeast 25-22. Derby had its most dominant showing in a 25-13 win in the second set.
Kraus saw the potential of the team throughout the summer and believed that the squad would make continuous growth throughout the season. It was a tight turnaround for the Panthers, who only had 10 days of practice before the tournament. The team has created good chemistry in the offseason, but it could take a bit of time until it transfers onto the court.
Kraus said there are several talented players that play club volleyball but might be getting comfortable in a new position. Growth throughout the year is the primary focus of the team heading into the bulk of the season.
“This team’s goal is to be better every day,” Kraus said. “That’s what we are focusing on right now.”
Pre-season tournament results
