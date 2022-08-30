Volleyball preseason tournament

Madi Grady prepares to serve. Grady is one of three seniors on the Panthers’ team this season.

 FILE

Derby volleyball split its first four matches of the 2022 season at the AVCTL preseason tournament on Aug. 27. It was an early test for a young Panther squad with only three seniors and several players getting increased varsity time.

Head coach Shelby Kraus believed that the team could have a winning record in the tournament, but mistakes proved to be the difference in the opening showing. Derby took third overall at the tournament behind Eisenhower and Maize.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.