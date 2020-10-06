Trying to explain what Derby’s first seven games have been like is almost a workout in and of itself. Four overtime games, three in double overtime alone, are a part of its 2020 schedule.
Given the physical challenges that come with that much soccer, coach Paul Burke and his roster certainly have something to smile about with a 3-2-2 record. There might have been missed opportunities along the way, but the schedule doesn’t give them time to sit and ponder.
After games against Bishop Carroll (Monday, Oct. 5) and at Washburn Rural (Tuesday, Oct. 6), Derby will still play another six games before closing the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
That includes three stretches of back-to-back games on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We’re going to find out a lot this week,” Burke said of his player’s stamina and conditioning. “It’s going to be the hardest thing these guys do … this is going to test us and I’d love to get up early and find ways to save our legs in any way we can.”
While Derby certainly has the pieces to compete this season, it has also had the need of working in a large crop of younger players. That includes, but is not limited to, Adrian Vielmas, Bo Day, Jaden Denesongkham, Maddex Ramirez and Ethan Young.
Day and Young, who are both freshmen, have made starts this year. Ramirez is a sophomore and giving Derby needed depth in its defense. Denesongkham is also a freshman and has mixed in at midfield.
Burke said depth isn’t quite as strong as it has been in seasons past, but he is glad these younger players are getting to play alongside his current upperclassmen.
The scheduling restraints of COVID-19 also forced the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) to change the postseason model for soccer. Instead of following the geographical, East/West seeding model, it has instead grouped all 36 Class 6A schools into eight separate regionals.
Derby is a part of Regional 2, which also includes Campus, Wichita South, Wichita Southeast and Wichita West. The winner of that regional would play either Dodge City, Garden City, Hutchinson or Liberal. Highest seed will host until the state semifinals in Topeka at the Hummer Sports Complex.
“Postseason is so much different and we know what’s in front of us,” Burke said. “… Bishop Carroll and Washburn Rural are certainly big games, but we want to work on the things that make us a better team and not worry about every little detail.”
vs. Hutchinson (Oct. 1)
HUTCH 0 2 – 2
DERBY 0 3 – 3
1st half
N/A
2nd half
Hutchinson, 60’
Derby (Miller), 62’
Hutchinson, 64’
Derby (Denesongkham), 71’
Derby (Chadwick), 73’
at Maize South (Sept. 29)
DERBY 1 0 – 1
M. SOUTH 2 5 – 7
1st half
Maize South, 20’
Maize South, 21’
Derby (Kawahara), 38’
2nd half
Maize South, N/A
Maize South, 58’
Maize South, 65’
Maize South, 69’
Maize South, 78’