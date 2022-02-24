Amara Ehsa fell to her knees with tears of joy in her eyes in celebration after taking the state championship title via fall over top-seeded Arianna Ortiz from Truman at 101 at Hartman Arena on Feb. 24.
After pushing to just have a spot on the mat for girls wrestlers and the third year of the girls wrestling program at Derby, the Panthers have a state champion in Amara Ehsa.
"It was all worth it," Ehsa said. "Dealing with all the boys, coaches and not really being accepted in wrestling anywhere, it was all worth it."
Even assistant coach Kelly Heincker wiped away a few tears as he walked to congratulate Ehsa on becoming the first girls state champion in the program's young history at Derby. Heincker said that there was none more deserving than Ehsa, who had already made a mark her freshman season by becoming the first state-placer for the Panthers.
"Amara has worked her butt off, and if there is any kid that deserves to be state champion, it was her," head coach Mike Phillips said. "She works super hard at practice, puts in the time in the summer, has a positive attitude and helps everybody else. I am just proud of her."
Ehsa jumped out to a solid start with an opening-round win by fall against Averi Cochran of Spring Hill before facing a tough match with Bilhah Bengi of Wichita North. Bengi had Ehsa on the ropes early before Ehsa quickly turned the tide of the match with a quick move for the pin to win. A third-straight win by fall against Camryn West of Olathe Northwest sealed a chance to win the title.
In the final bout, Ehsa trailed Ortiz 2-0 after a takedown in the early stages of the opening period. Ehsa took a 3-2 lead with an escape and takedown before pinning her opponent.
"I took a shot, and I didn't think she would fall that easily," Ehsa said. "I don't even know how I turned her, but when she was on her back, I saw she was on her back and thought that there was no way it was going to be a first-period pin. They blew the whistle, and I was so happy."
The state tournament proved that the Derby girls wrestling program is in good hands for the future with four state wrestlers that are all underclassmen.
"Last year, we had only one wrestler come to state this year and place, and it was Amara. This year, we were up to four on the state team, and we got two placers," Phillips said. "Hopefully, we have some middle schoolers coming up, and we got some kids in the kids club, so the program is starting to build."
Sophomore Meya Howell took a second-place finish after losing by fall to Maranda Bell of Shawnee Heights. Despite the bitter end to the season for the second consecutive year, coach Mike Phillips is positive that she will come back stronger than ever next year.
"Meya was disappointed when she lost, but she is a two-time runner-up as a sophomore, so she will have two more tries at it," Phillips said. "I was talking to coach Heincker that most kids want to be a placer one time, but I think she will come back from it."
Fellow sophomores Maddie Snowbarger (132) and Trinity Williams (170) also put Derby on notice in the girls wrestling world. Both finished outside of the top six, but the experience at the state tournament will be vital to continue the momentum next year.
The four athletes that the Panthers took the state tournament know that it is only the beginning for a group dominated by current sophomores and are building a solid foundation for the future led by Ehsa.
"I just hope that there will be more girls come in, start wrestling and see that you can do it," Ehsa said. "There hasn't been a girl that has done it before at Derby. I hope that I have helped inspire the girls that are on my team that didn't make it to state or didn't take first to know that they really can do this."