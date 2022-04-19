4-20-22

Dylan Edwards breaks through a tackle in the November 12 matchup against Lawrence Free State. Edwards announced on Twitter that he was selected to the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

The accolades keep coming for Derby running back Dylan Edwards. The standout junior announced on Twitter that he was selected for the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla. This offseason announcement is one of many for the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, which has included multiple offers to various NCAA Division-I universities.

The Under Armour All-America football game is the headliner for the weekend, but the event brings some of the top players in the nation to train and compete at a high level. Notable alumni from previous Under Armour All-American Games include Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Jabrill Peppers.

