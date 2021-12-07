For the second consecutive season, the Kansas Football Gatorade Player of the Year comes from Derby High School.
The awards are piling up for junior running back Dylan Edwards, who earns the honor after finishing the season with 2,603 rush yards, 42 total touchdowns and averaged 12.5 yards per carry in 208 attempts this season.
“What a phenomenal award to win, and he’s only a junior,” head coach Brandon Clark said. “Seeing all the hard work Dylan puts into becoming the best player and person he can be, it’s well deserved. The cool thing about it is that he will be even better next year.”
Edwards joins former Derby quarterback Lem Wash as the second Panther to win the award. Wash took the honors following his senior season in 2020.
"It’s a great feeling to win it after Lem," Edwards said. "It was one of my goals this season and it feels great I got to achieve it. I know I would have never gotten this award without the offensive line I had this year though. I hope that doesn’t get unnoticed."
The junior running back led the Panthers (11-1) in rushing all season and set a career-high with a seven touchdown game against Wichita East in the 6A regional matchup on Nov. 5.
“Dylan Edwards is the best player I’ve seen in person at the high school level,” Hutchinson head coach Mike Vernon said in the Gatorade Player of the Year press release. “He’s very dangerous, and I can’t wait for him to graduate.”
The award also recognized Edwards’ work in the community as a mentor around Derby, as well as his 3.30 GPA in the classroom.
“Winning the Gatorade Player of the Year award is a great honor for Lem and Dylan,” Derby Athletic Director Russell Baldwin said. “To win it, you must also be a great student, not just a great athlete. These two have set great examples in the classroom and on the field the last few years.”