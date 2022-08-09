Senior running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Aug. 6. The 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year verbally committed to Kansas State on June 23 but reopened his recruitment on July 29. Edwards was named an Under Armour All-American and first-team Class 6A all-state running back. In his junior season, he eclipsed 3,000 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns for the Panthers. The Fighting Irish went 11-2 last season and reached the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.
Edwards commits to Notre Dame
Cody Friesen
sports@derbyinformer.com
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
