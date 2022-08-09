Edwards Commitment

Dylan Edwards committed to Notre Dame on Aug. 6.

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Senior running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Aug. 6. The 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year verbally committed to Kansas State on June 23 but reopened his recruitment on July 29. Edwards was named an Under Armour All-American and first-team Class 6A all-state running back. In his junior season, he eclipsed 3,000 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns for the Panthers. The Fighting Irish went 11-2 last season and reached the Playstation Fiesta Bowl.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

