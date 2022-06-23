Derby High School running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to Kansas State on June 23. The all-purpose back finished his junior season with 2,603 rush yards, 3,214 all-purpose yards with 40 touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per carry and 221 rush yards per game. He was named the 2021 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, an Under Armour All-American, first-team 6A all-state running back and AVCTL-I offensive player of the year. The Panthers went 11-1 with a state runner-up finish in Class 6A, the highest classification in Kansas. Oklahoma, Nebraska, Jackson State, Kansas and Kentucky were among the top ten schools for Edwards. The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with an 8-5 record, including a 42-20 win over LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. Dylan's father, Leon Edwards, was a running back for K-State from 1992-1994.
"I just felt like it was time [to commit] and I feel like I can be what I want to be at K-State," Edwards said. "...Loyalty was a big thing for me and the [K-State] coaches showed loyalty [through the recruiting process] so that is why I chose K-State."