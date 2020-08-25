The Derby Recreation Commission board unanimously approved its annual equipment purchase at the Tuesday, Aug. 11 board meeting.
The purchases, which total $56,135.60 after discount/trade-ins from Mid States Fitness Equipment, will come out of the 2020-2021 budget for new equipment. This cost comes in just under $9,000 below budget.
This year’s purchases also included four new items that the DRC has not had before. That includes the HiRise Water Rower, Seated Dip, Jacob’s Ladder and a Rope Fit.
“In addition to replacing equipment that is old and requires increased maintenance, our staff has selected some new styles of equipment to provide expanded fitness options,” assistant director of facilities Brian Lees added.
The purchases were met with positive approval from each of the board members.
“It puts us at the forefront as a facility with this equipment,” DRC board member Rick Ruff added.
A full run-through of these purchases is included below.
New equipment purchased
TRM 885 Treadmill $24,910
Adaptive Motion Trainer $9,295
Back extension $4,850
Seated calf extension $4,850
Rope Fit (new) $4,695
Jacob’s Ladder (new) $4,495
Seated Dip (new) $2,585
M1 HiRise Water Rower (new) $1,795
Calf raise $1,580
GRAND TOTAL (after trade-ins): $56,135.60