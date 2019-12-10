Derby seniors Tre Washington and Tyler Dorsey earned Top 11 honors from the Kansas Football Coaches Association. Seniors are the only players eligible for this list of players. Kevin Washington joined his teammates as 6A all-class selections.
TOP 11
QB: Reagan Jones, Wichita NW
QB/LB: Gabe Garber, Sabetha
RB: Tre Washington, Derby
RB: Ky Thomas, Topeka
RB/LB: Wyatt Pedigo, Hoisington
TE/DE: Cody Stufflebean, McPherson
WR: Daniel Jackson, Bishop Miege
OL: Turner Corcoran, Lawrence Free State
OL: Hayden Pauls, Emporia
DL: Tyler Dorsey, Derby
DB: Kordan Harris, St. Thomas Aquinas
KFBCA 6A ALL-CLASS TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Da'Vonshai Harden, Topeka
RB: Tre Washington, Derby
RB: Ky Thomas, Topeka
RB: Riley Cummings, BV West
TE: Ethan Alcorn, Junction City
WR: David Brown, BV West
WR: Marcus Preston, Lawrence Free State
WR: Evan Ranallo, BV Northwest
OL: Kevin Washington, Derby
OL: Talor Warner, Gardner-Edgerton
OL: Turner Corcoran, Lawrence Free State
OL: Refujio Chairez, Garden City
OL: Sam Shields, Manhattan
DEFENSE
DL: Tyler Dorsey, Derby
DL: Reid Spachman, BV North
DL: Mason Richman, Blue Valley
DL: Isaiah Jackson, Gardner-Edgerton
LB: Uciph McDaniel, Topeka
LB: Tommy Bermudez, Dodge City
LB: AJ Patillo, Olathe North
LB: Tyce Hoover, Manhattan
DB: Beau Palmer, Blue Valley
DB: John Johnson, Dodge City
DB: Khalil Allen, BV North
DB: Albert Caba, Junction City
ATH: Malik Berry, Lawrence Free State
K: Andrew Pendergast, BV West
COACH: Walt Alexander, Topeka