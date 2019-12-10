Derby_Football_10-125-19_-572 copy.jpg
Nathan Alspaw

Derby seniors Tre Washington and Tyler Dorsey earned Top 11 honors from the Kansas Football Coaches Association. Seniors are the only players eligible for this list of players. Kevin Washington joined his teammates as 6A all-class selections.

TOP 11 

QB: Reagan Jones, Wichita NW 

QB/LB: Gabe Garber, Sabetha 

RB: Tre Washington, Derby 

RB: Ky Thomas, Topeka 

RB/LB: Wyatt Pedigo, Hoisington 

TE/DE: Cody Stufflebean, McPherson 

WR: Daniel Jackson, Bishop Miege 

OL: Turner Corcoran, Lawrence Free State 

OL: Hayden Pauls, Emporia 

DL: Tyler Dorsey, Derby

DB: Kordan Harris, St. Thomas Aquinas 

KFBCA 6A ALL-CLASS TEAM 

OFFENSE

QB: Da'Vonshai Harden, Topeka 

RB: Tre Washington, Derby 

RB: Ky Thomas, Topeka 

RB: Riley Cummings, BV West 

TE: Ethan Alcorn, Junction City 

WR: David Brown, BV West 

WR: Marcus Preston, Lawrence Free State 

WR: Evan Ranallo, BV Northwest 

OL: Kevin Washington, Derby 

OL: Talor Warner, Gardner-Edgerton 

OL: Turner Corcoran, Lawrence Free State 

OL: Refujio Chairez, Garden City 

OL: Sam Shields, Manhattan 

DEFENSE 

DL: Tyler Dorsey, Derby 

DL: Reid Spachman, BV North 

DL: Mason Richman, Blue Valley 

DL: Isaiah Jackson, Gardner-Edgerton 

LB: Uciph McDaniel, Topeka 

LB: Tommy Bermudez, Dodge City 

LB: AJ Patillo, Olathe North 

LB: Tyce Hoover, Manhattan 

DB: Beau Palmer, Blue Valley 

DB: John Johnson, Dodge City 

DB: Khalil Allen, BV North 

DB: Albert Caba, Junction City 

ATH: Malik Berry, Lawrence Free State 

K: Andrew Pendergast, BV West 

COACH: Walt Alexander, Topeka

0
0
0
0
0