Derby senior Tyler Dorsey (pictured alongside his nephew) played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 18. Dorsey was also selected as a West team captain in its 14-9 win. It gives the West back-to-back wins after picking up a 26-7 victory in Dodge City last June. They are now 29-18 in overall Shrine Bowl victories. The annual game, which is one of the few to be played amidst COVID-19, was hosted by Topeka at the Hummer Sports Complex. Dorsey was selected alongside Alex Conn (N/A to play, at Nebraska) for this year’s game. Derby’s previous selections include Hunter Igo and Isaac Keener (2019), Brody Kooser (2018), Peerlus Walker (2017), Brady Rust (2016), Darreon Jackson (2015) and Jose Delgado (2014).
Dorsey participates in Kansas Shrine Bowl
Adam Suderman
