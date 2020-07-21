Tyler Dorsey Shrine Bowl
COURTESY

Derby senior Tyler Dorsey (pictured alongside his nephew) played in the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, July 18. Dorsey was also selected as a West team captain in its 14-9 win. It gives the West back-to-back wins after picking up a 26-7 victory in Dodge City last June. They are now 29-18 in overall Shrine Bowl victories. The annual game, which is one of the few to be played amidst COVID-19, was hosted by Topeka at the Hummer Sports Complex. Dorsey was selected alongside Alex Conn (N/A to play, at Nebraska) for this year’s game. Derby’s previous selections include Hunter Igo and Isaac Keener (2019), Brody Kooser (2018), Peerlus Walker (2017), Brady Rust (2016), Darreon Jackson (2015) and Jose Delgado (2014).

