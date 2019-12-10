Each season, The Derby Informer recognizes the accomplishments of Panther athletes. These selections are based on performances from the regular season and the postseason.
Derby football traveled to its fifth-straight state title game and won its sixth in program history, while volleyball returned to state for the first time since 2002.
ADAM’S PICKS
MOST OUTSTANDING TEAM – Derby football
The numbers speak for themselves.
Derby is one of three schools in 6A history to win six or more titles, joining Olathe North (8) and Lawrence (10). It is also one of 15 Kansas high schools to win six or more state championships.
Its team statistics were staggering. Just over 6,000 yards of total offense averages to 465 yards per game. The running game tallied 4,108 yards, breaking down to 8.67 yards per carry.
MOST OUTSTANDING COACH – Shelby Kraus, Derby volleyball
A 17-year state hiatus was halted for Derby at 6A state volleyball. Coach Kraus led the Panthers to just their fifth state tournament since 1974 and also gave them their first share or outright league title since 2015.
Between Oct. 8 and claiming its trip to state at home against Wichita Heights and Liberal, Derby swept nine of its 12 opponents. It was a historic year for a balanced roster under the longtime coach.
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE UNDERCLASSMAN – Vivian Kalb, Derby cross country
Kalb became the first Derby girl in program history to break 20 minutes in the 5K. She is now a two-time state qualifier to go along with a stellar group of runners that will return alongside her next fall. The team has now qualified for state in back-to-back seasons after not qualifying over the previous six years.
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE UNDERCLASSMAN – Lem Wash, Derby football
Even without starting at quarterback in Derby’s first five games, Wash still put up 2,059 yards of total offense and 41 touchdowns. His 27 scores on the ground led the Panthers and the junior fell one shy of breaking the 6A state championship game record of five rushing touchdowns. He also had three or more touchdowns in seven games.
In the Panthers’ five playoff games, the junior ran for 596 yards, averaging 13.5 yards per carry and scoring 15/ touchdowns.
WASH’S RUSHING IN PLAYOFFS
• vs. Wichita North – 2 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs
• vs. Wichita West – 10 carries, 27 yards, 3 TDs
• vs. Manhattan – 4 carries, 84 yards, 2 TDs
• vs. Topeka – 13 carries, 216 yards, 4 TDs
• vs. Olathe North – 15 carries, 177 yards, 4 TDs
TOTAL: 44 carries, 596 yards, 15 touchdowns
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE – Sydney Nilles, Derby volleyball
Nilles was a four-year starter under coach Shelby Kraus and was a four-time, all-AVCTL- selection. She also earned all-state honors for the first time as a senior.
The multi-sport athlete also set a new school record in assists (973), breaking Katie Jorn’s mark (889) in 2014. That assist total was No. 3 in the state of Kansas, according to stats tabulated by coaches on MaxPreps.com.
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE – Tyler Dorsey, Derby football
Dorsey was the focal point of a deep and dangerous Derby defense.
The senior defensive tackle was the ultimate gap-plugger and run-stopper, leading the team in total tackles (89), solo tackles (41), tackles for loss (28) and forced fumbles (5). Dorsey was one of three players with seven sacks, including junior linebacker Luke Stewart and senior defensive end Seth Smith.