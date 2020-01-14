Brett Flory’s eyes are glued on Highland Heights, Ky., and Hutchinson, Kan., on an almost nightly basis.
The two cities represent homes for just one pair of his former players. After they put up school- and league-best numbers in their lone year together in Derby, Bryant Mocaby and Tyler Brown represent two of the best to wear Panther uniforms.
Brown as a Blue Dragon
Brown’s ability to knock down shots dominated his year as a Panther and it hasn’t changed under longtime coach Steve Eck and the Blue Dragons.
The sharpshooter has started all 16 of Hutchinson’s games and is second on the team in scoring (14.1 ppg). He’s second in 3-point shooting percentage (40 percent) and makes (30) through its 13 wins this season.
“I’m sure it took him a bit to adjust to the game [as a freshman], but Tyler will do anything his coaches ask him to do,” Flory said. “He’s also become a much better defender and that’s probably helped him a lot too. You put those things together, you’ve got a pretty good point guard.”
The Derby graduate has thrived in Eck’s motion offense, allowing players to create shots and also adjust to the speed of the game against some of the nation’s best at the JUCO level.
He has scored 20 or more points four times during his sophomore year. That was highlighted by a 26-point performance against Monroe College, drilling five 3s and also shooting 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Playing among teammates and opponents that have gone on to play basketball at the highest level collegiately, Brown said his confidence soared when he was asked to make his first career start on Jan. 19, 2019, against Pratt.
“It helped me see that I could play with anybody in this league,” he said. “I knew I could make a difference on the floor and help my team win.”
Brown hasn’t made any decisions regarding the next stop of his basketball career, but said coaches have remained in near constant contact.
“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches this year and I’ve got a handful that have texted me regularly,” he said. “I’m going to take some visits coming up, but more when the season ends because it’s so busy and hectic now.”
Mocaby is next up for the Norse
Mocaby’s career at Northern Kentucky was dealt a surprising twist when coach John Brannen announced that he’d be leaving for Cincinnati on April 14, 2019.
Even though it was a “roller coaster of events,” the former Panther said the team clicked when it had its first meeting with new coach Darrin Horn.
“It’s been a journey for sure, but we’re clicking as a team,” Mocaby stated earlier this season. While Horn has been working a roster that was built by the previous coaching staff, he praised Mocaby for the style and versatility he brings to the floor.
“He’s got a good skill
set and he’s got good length,” Horn said. “He can do it not just offensively, but defensively as well in his ability to get his hand on the ball and rebounding. He can be a presence, so to speak, because he’s got good length and size.”
After entering as a reserve for NKU’s first eight games, Mocaby has started two of its last four games, including a season-high 31 minutes against Milwaukee on Dec. 28, 2019. He scored a season-high six points in its 98-96 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 23, 2019.
Horn stated prior to the season that it would take time to adjust to this current roster, but felt that Mocaby will make his presence known on the court. The forward stated that he would average about 300 made shots a day in preparing for his sophomore season.
“Bryant is a young man that everyone knows can shoot,” Horn said. “He’s got more that he can do with his game and we’ve spent quite a bit of time with him, helping him see the ways he can be more versatile and impact the game.”
Northern Kentucky has been on a rather historic pace of late. It (26-9 in 2018-19) qualified for its second NCAA Tournament last season, coming in just its third year of D-I basketball. It won the Horizon League Tournament last year after sharing the regular-season conference title.