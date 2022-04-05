Ana Self took first on the diving board to lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at the Wichita Heights Invite on April 1. Self finished with a score of 195.30 to kick off the meet for Derby. Fellow divers Lexi Silva and Mya Khanu also placed inside the top eight. Silva took third overall, while Khanu finished sixth.
It was a team effort in the pool for the Panthers, who were missing two of their top swimmers, but multiple top-eight finishes helped steal precious points, which is a key topic that head coach Jimmy Adams has been preaching to his squad.
“We had some great swims and really strong performances on the diving board,” Adams said. “In the end, we came up a bit short and placed fourth. It was a good learning experience for our girls about stepping up into leadership roles and how important each individual swimmer is to the overall placement of the team. I think we will be able to use this meet as a springboard, pun intended, and finish off the second half [of the season] with some renewed focus.”
Derby took fifth in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay, which were teams that had to be adjusted due to missing regulars. Izzy McCabe and Emery Squires picked up some points for Derby in the 500-yard freestyle with fourth- and seventh-place finishes, respectively.
Elizabeth Barclay took eighth in the 100-yard butterfly, and Marlee Moeder placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle. McCabe placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke, and teammate Anna Arbogast took eighth.
WICHITA HEIGHTS INVITE (4/1)
200-yard medley relay
5. Derby A 2:06.50
1-meter diving
1. Ana Self 195.30
3. Lexi Silva 173.90
6. Mya Khanu 130.50
100-yard butterfly
8. Elizabeth Barclay 1:11.23
100-yard freestyle
7. Marlee Moeder 1:00.51
500-yard freestyle
4. Izzy McCabe 6:02.54
7. Emery Squires 6:14.19
200-yard freestyle relay
5. Derby A 1:55.36
100-yard breaststroke
5. Izzy McCabe 1:15.55
8. Anna Arbogast 1:18.74
TEAM RESULTS
1. Winfield 366.5
2. BV Southwest 263.5
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 238
4. Derby 233
5. Wichita Trinity 180
6. Maize 171
7. Garden City 136
8. Newton 132
9. Wichita Heights 107
10. Circle 91
11. Maize South 90
12. Wichita Northwest 84
13. Wichita North 62
14. Wichita Collegiate 51
15. Independent 35
16. Dodge City 31
17. Rose Hill 12
17. Wichita South 12