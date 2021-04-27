Hosting a National Signing Day event for its seniors, Derby High School had several student-athletes participate as they take the next step towards continuing their playing careers at the collegiate level.

Athletes participating and signing to play in college included:

Baseball

Grant Ash, Neosho County Community College

Reid Liston, Neosho County Community College

Kade Snodgrass, Neosho County Community College

Coleson Syring, Butler Community College

Jace Horn, Southwestern College

Carson Olmstead, Southwestern College

Basketball

Blake Chadwick, St. Mary’s University

Gianni Roland, Bethany College

Golf

Hayden Smith, Southwestern College

Macey Truitt, York College (Neb.)

Football

Kaleb Gifford, Friends University

Jack Hileman, Fort Hays State University

Softball

Ellie Kuntz, Neosho County Community College

Tennis

Kiley Hale, Cowley College

Track

Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Missouri Western State University

Trent Padilla, Barton Community College (and cross country)

Wrestling

Treyton Rusher, Friends University

