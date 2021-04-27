Hosting a National Signing Day event for its seniors, Derby High School had several student-athletes participate as they take the next step towards continuing their playing careers at the collegiate level.
Athletes participating and signing to play in college included:
Baseball
Grant Ash, Neosho County Community College
Reid Liston, Neosho County Community College
Kade Snodgrass, Neosho County Community College
Coleson Syring, Butler Community College
Jace Horn, Southwestern College
Carson Olmstead, Southwestern College
Basketball
Blake Chadwick, St. Mary’s University
Gianni Roland, Bethany College
Golf
Hayden Smith, Southwestern College
Macey Truitt, York College (Neb.)
Football
Kaleb Gifford, Friends University
Jack Hileman, Fort Hays State University
Softball
Ellie Kuntz, Neosho County Community College
Tennis
Kiley Hale, Cowley College
Track
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed, Missouri Western State University
Trent Padilla, Barton Community College (and cross country)
Wrestling
Treyton Rusher, Friends University