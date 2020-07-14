Wichita and Kansas City’s finest high school baseball players are set to square off.
The classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 will play each other in two separate locations. The two oldest classes are set to play at Eck Stadium on the Wichita State campus, while the two youngest will separate between Parkville, Mo., and Genesis Sports Complex in Goddard, Kan.
The 2020 and 2021 classes will play on July 17-19 and the other two will first meet in Parkville on Aug. 3. The second game for those groups will come on Aug. 5.
First pitch for the 2021 game will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17. The 2020 game will follow at approximately 7 p.m.
Tickets will be sold through Sluggers Academy in Wichita for $10 a day.
DERBY PARTICIPANTS (graduation year)
Grant Adler (2020)
Kade Snodgrass (2021)
Grant Ash (2021)
Reid Liston (2021)
Coleson Syring (2021)
Luke Westerman (2022)
Karson Klima (2022)
Braden Horn (2023)
Mitchell Johnson (2023)
Markkus Jones (2023)
Ryan Pierce (2023)