Derby High School graduate Kenni Henson participated in the open division of the annual Prairie Invitational Golf Tournament on July 22, 23 and 24. The three-day event was held at The National Golf Club of Kansas City in Parkville, Mo.
Henson was one of 21 golfers making the cut and moving into the final round on Friday.
Henson ended up 17 over par for the tournament. Her three day scores were 77, 74 and 82 respectively and she tied for tenth place with three other golfers.
The Prairie Invitational is a premier women’s tournament for amateur and professional players in the Midwest.