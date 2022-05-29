The 2022 Derby baseball season came to an end in a 2-0 loss to Washburn Rural in the 6A state quarterfinal on May 28.
The Panther bats could not generate much momentum with only two hits in the game, and a pair of runs with two outs proved to be the difference in the game.
“We had the one big mistake in the first inning, and they had one big hit,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “Take away the first inning; it's still 1-0 because you can’t take away that big hit. [Washburn Rural] earned the one run, but it was just a matter of capitalizing. They did, and we couldn’t.”
Washburn Rural took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a wild throw to second base that rolled into center field, which allowed the runner at third to score. In the third inning, Brock Howard hit a two-out double with a runner at first, giving the Junior Blues some extra insurance.
Rural starter Carson Rosen struck out six across seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, a walk and two hit batters. The Panthers were early on several swings as third baseman Dayton Smoot had seven put-outs.
Derby’s biggest opportunity came in the fourth inning, which started with a throwing error on a grounder to third that allowed Saben Seager to reach second on the throw with one out. With two outs, Seager advanced to third on a wild pitch before Braden Horn drew a walk. Karson Klima loaded the bases after getting hit by a pitch. Derby came up empty after a strikeout ended the inning.
“We had the bases loaded; that was our big chance,” Olmstead said. “We just needed one big hit, and we could have run away with that game.”
Starter Mitchell Johnson gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits in 4.2 innings of work whit five strikeouts and four walks. Cayden Brown tossed 1.1 innings of one-hit ball with two strikeouts.
“Mitchell [Johnson] battled hard all night for five innings,” Olmstead said. “He went out there and gutted it out for us and gave us a chance. Cayden [Brown] was lights out, like he had been all year, and got a couple of big outs.”
Seager and Luke Westerman collected hits for the Panthers, while Klima was hit by a pitch twice in the ballgame.
The Panthers finished the season with a 16-7 record, and Olmstead credited his senior class for how the group battled through adversity.
“They overcame a lot of adversity,” Olmstead said. “We faced some injuries this year, and different guys stepped up. The leadership they gave us and pushed each other every day was really awesome to see…We will miss them a lot.”
vs. Washburn Rural (State quarterfinal: May 28)
DERBY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 1
WASHBURN RURAL 1 0 1 0 0 0 X - 2 4 1
W: Rosen (WR)
L: Johnson (DRBY)
2B: Howard (WR)
RBI: Howard (WR)