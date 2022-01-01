There have been many former Panthers that have continued their careers at colleges around the country. Here are some updates on just a handful of Derby alums at the next level.
Lem Wash, Tennessee Tech football
As a true freshman at Tennessee Tech, Wash appeared in four games and threw two touchdowns. The 2020 Kansas football Gatorade Player of the Year finished the season with a 64.3 completion percentage (9-14). The Golden Eagles went 2-8 in 2021, including a loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. Wash appeared in the maximum games to qualify for a redshirt season. Wash and Tennessee Tech are slated to visit the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 season opener on Sept. 2.
Kennedy Brown, Oregon State women’s basketball
After missing the entire 2020-21 season rehabbing an ACL tear, Brown has been an integral piece for Oregon State early in the season. As of Dec. 31, Brown is the fourth leading scorer averaging 7.7 points per game and is the team leader in rebounds with 78. In addition, Brown was named a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention selection for the Beavers who were projected to finish fourth in the conference.
Tristin Wells, Little Rock wrestling
In his second year at Little Rock, Wells is currently ranked 31st at 174 according to InterMat NCAA Division I rankings. Wells earned a ranked win over #12 Andrew McNally from Wisconsin at the Cougar Clash, where he reached the finals with a (3-2 dec) win over Eric Beck of Bellarmine. However, Wells was defeated in the first place match by #32 Mason Kauffman from Northern Illinois (dec 3-2).
Dax Benway, Northwestern Oklahoma State football
After earning a redshirt in 2020 with a shortened season due to COVID-19, Benway appeared in all 11 games for the Rangers in 2021. The defensive back recorded 60 total tackles, the fourth-highest on the NOSU defense. Benway had one interception, a team-leading six pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Tor’e Alford, Hutchinson Community College basketball
Alford returned to the Blue Dragons – a team projected to finish second in the KJCCC preseason poll – for a third “super sophomore” season. Through 15 games, Alford is the second leading scorer averaging 12.7 points per game. Alford has been a vital part of the lineup and leads the team in minutes averaging 32.3 per game. She has been effective on both sides of the ball, leading the Blue Dragons with eight blocks this season and 47 assists through 15 games.
Megan Keil, Missouri swimming
Keil completed her bachelor’s degree in May of 2021 and used another year of eligibility to return to the pool for the Tigers. Early in the 2021-22 season, Keil has been the anchor of a dominant 200-yard medley team that has taken first in three meets for Mizzou this season.
Isaac Keener, Washburn football
Keener appeared in nine games for the Ichabods in 2021. Keener finished with 6.5 sacks for Washburn, which was second on the team. His 7.5 tackles for loss were third on the team. The Ichabods had a successful 2021 campaign finished with a 9-3 record, including an upset over #2 Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 16.
Nyjee Wright, Fort Hays State men’s basketball
Wright has been an experienced piece of the lineup that opened the season with a 9-1 record before the holiday break. Wright has started in all 10 games for the Tigers averaging 28.7 minutes per game, and is third on the team in points averaging 11.1 per game. He has 32 assists, which is second on the team, and has only turned the ball over five times this season.
Olivia Depew, Washburn softball
After a dominant second season at Butler Community College in 2020, where Depew went 8-0 in nine starts, she moved on to North Alabama and appeared in seven games for the Lions and pitched 12.2 innings. In July, Depew announced that she would transfer to Washburn University. The Ichabods will begin the season on Feb. 4 in the Minnesota State Sports Dome Classic.
Grant Adler, Cowley College/Wichita State baseball
Adler went 7-0 in 14 appearances for the Tigers. His 60 innings pitched led Cowley, and his 73 strikeouts were tied for first among pitchers. Adler led all Tiger starters with a 3.60 earned run average. In November, Adler announced on Twitter that he would continue his baseball career at Wichita State University.