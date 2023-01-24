Facing one of the top teams in the state in Hutchinson, Derby knew the team would need to be physical to keep pace. The upset bid fell short in a 55-50 loss to the Salthawks on Jan. 24.
The Panthers (8-4, 3-2) matched the physicality but could not get the run needed to defeat the Salthawks (12-0, 5-0).
“We played our tails off against a team that has beaten Maize South twice and hasn’t lost a game,” head coach Brett Flory said. “That is as well as new played all year.”
The Panthers were just a pair of possessions from making it a completely different ballgame after keeping pace with the Salthawks for the majority of the game, including taking a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Neither team could find the run to pull away for the majority of the half, but a layup at the buzzer by Kaeson Fisher-Brown gave the Panthers a 38-34 lead. Hutchinson responded and took a 43-40 lead with 5:15 to go.
Derby got a crucial rebound trailing 48-47 but turned the ball over. In the final four possessions, the Panthers only scored three points. Hutchinson was able to draw a foul and get to the free-throw line on each ensuing Salthawk possession to keep the distance.
Hutchinson found success driving into the lane and was able to get to the free-throw line, especially in the second half.
The free-throw line was where the game was won. It was a fine line between physical play and fouls in the ballgame, and foul trouble limited the Panthers. Hutchinson went to the free throw line 27 times, while the Panthers only had 10 trips to the charity stripe. The Salthawks outscored the Panthers 21-6 from the line.
Dallas Metzger’s 22-point night led the Panthers, and he was a force from three-point range with five on the night.
“[Dallas] had gone through a little dip, be he was back today,” Flory said. “The kids did everything the kids asked them to do and did it at a high level.”
Dauntay King led all scorers with 24 points, 11 of his points came from the free throw line. Terrell King provided a key 11 points and Nic Lange finished with 10.
Fisher-Brown had a quiet eight-point night but made crucial buckets to keep the Panthers in the ballgame. Cooper Chadwick had five points and helped find open teammates with a pair of assists. Flory said Chadwick played one of his best games of the season, and Derby made adjustments to play to his strength.
“My role was to be loud and find my teammates,” Chadwick said. “I just needed to move and play my game. I didn’t need to score the ball, just get open shots for my teammates.”
The Panthers will have a few days off before facing Maize on the road on Jan. 31 before jumping into the bulk of AVCTL-I play.
HUTCHINSON 13 11 10 21 - 55
SALTHAWKS: D. King, 24; T. King, 11; Lange, 10; Robertson, 7; Meyer, 3.
PANTHERS: Metzger, 22; Fisher-Brown, 8; Anderson, 6; Franklin, 6; Chadwick, 5; Ulwelling, 3.
