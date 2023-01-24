kfb

Kaeson Fisher-Brown fights through contact on a drive to the basket in the 55-50 loss to Hutchinson on Jan. 24. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Facing one of the top teams in the state in Hutchinson, Derby knew the team would need to be physical to keep pace. The upset bid fell short in a 55-50 loss to the Salthawks on Jan. 24.

The Panthers (8-4, 3-2) matched the physicality but could not get the run needed to defeat the Salthawks (12-0, 5-0). 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

