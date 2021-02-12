The Panthers put another feather in the cap of their recent defensive renaissance.
Derby stymied Andover Central, 55-30, in its third win over its last four games. It was just the third time, dating back over the last 12 seasons, that it has held an opponent to 30 or less points. It accomplished the feat against Topeka (26 points) on March 1, 2019 and later that year against Ark City (30 points) on Dec. 10.
“We’ve come a long way, especially since the loss at Maize,” coach Brett Flory said “… They’ve been so much better. They’re rooting for each other, done a good job defensively and rebounding better, which has been huge. We’re moving the right way.”
Junior Amari Thomas scored a team-high 11 points and was joined in double figures by classmate Fontaine Williams with 10.
The Jaguars were held to just three field goals in the first half, allowing Derby to build a 35-12 lead at halftime.
Cleaning up the glass has been of significant importance. By doing so on Tuesday, Derby dominated Andover Central with its defense and ability to attack in transition.
“When we clean up that part of things, it really helps us because we’re good in [the open floor],” Flory said. “We can get teams to shoot early against our pressure and if we can track those rebounds down, it’s as good as a turnover.”
at Andover Central (Feb. 9)—
DERBY: 19 16 12 8— 55
ANDOVER CENTRAL: 7 5 6 12— 30
PANTHERS: Thomas 11, Williams 10, Chadwick 8, Ray 7, Barger 6, Clemons 4, Titus 3, Nikolov 3, Parke 2, Brown 1.
JAGUARS: Perry 11, Sears 7, Deckinger 4, Clevenger 3, Payne 3, Holcomb 2.