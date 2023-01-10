Derby wrestling has yet to see its full varsity squad healthy on the mat this season, but it has not slowed down the top-ranked team in Class 6A. The Panthers saw several new wrestlers make significant strides in the 38th annual Derby Invitational on Jan. 7, where the Panthers took second place.
“We had some junior varsity guys that stepped into the varsity lineup, and they performed really well,” head coach Bill Ross said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from our guys. Finishing second in a tournament like this when you have several ranked teams is pretty awesome.”
The tournament was an extremely competitive field, with four teams inside the top 10 of the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s all-class rankings. Top-ranked Maize took the tournament crown with a score of 215.5.
Derby used the home tournament as a way to get extra matches for some JV wrestlers, who filled open spots in the bracket. The Panthers sent 19 wrestlers, but only 14 were eligible to score points.
Jayden Grijalva was the lone champion for the Panthers at 106 pounds and improved his record to 17-3 in the process. Max Robinson was one of four Panthers to take second after dropping the first-place match at 285 against Braxton Blanck in a 3-2 decision. Tate Rusher (150),
Knowlyn Egan (157) and Peyton Neptune (175) all fell in championship matches but gave the Panthers key points.
Diego Gauna went 4-1 overall in the tournament at 132 and placed third in his respective weight class with a 7-5 decision win over Cooper Stivers of Washburn Rural. Lane Bernstof (165), Mason Hopper (190) and Miles Wash (215) all took fourth place. Layne Sweat took fifth at 138 with a win over Blaine Baird of Washburn Rural.
Tanner Heinker (113) and Quinton Williams (144) combined for 14 points with sixth-place finishes. Coree Spears (120) and Trenton Ybarra (126) rounded out the scoring with eighth and 10th-place finishes, respectively.
The Panthers have battled injuries all season long and had three state qualifiers sidelined at the tournament. Ross was proud of the way the younger wrestlers stepped up into new roles and made an impact at a competitive tournament.
“Next person up is the mentality at Derby, and that is why we expect
our wrestlers to come to practice and work hard,” Ross said. “When we call on our JV guys to step into that varsity spot, we expect them to be ready. I am very proud of the fact that those guys did that.”
Ross said Zach Thomas, at 132, was one of many junior varsity wrestlers that stepped up in the tournament. Thomas is currently behind Gauna for the top spot in the weight class, but Ross said the challenge matches have been extremely competitive. Gauna and Thomas met in the tournament and Gauna won by a 7-1 decision. Thomas placed fifth but was not eligible to score points for Derby.
The Panthers have a competitive road ahead, including the Newton Tournament of Champions on Jan 13-14. Derby is looking to get healthy and improve as the countdown for the postseason begins.
“Our guys are starting to do pretty well,” Ross said. “We are not there yet. We still have some work to do. We are going to get back into the wrestling room and get better. We have some tough tournaments ahead of us that will prepare us for the postseason.”
