Ana Self finished second overall in the 1-meter diving event to lead the Panthers at state swimming on May 19-21. Self began the finals round in fifth place and worked up to finish with a dive of 391.80 to take a podium spot and earn a second-team all-state diving nod. Lexi Silva brought crucial points for the Panthers, taking 14th overall.
Carson Griffin gave Derby bright hope for the future in a top-10 finish in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle. Mia Dreiling gave the Panthers a strong final day with a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Both Griffin and Dreiling were a part of the two relay teams that cracked the
top 12.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Dreiling, Izzy McCabe, Carson Griffin and Marlee Moeder finished 11th with a time of 1:58.71. Derby rounded out the meet with a ninth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a team consisting of Dreiling, Moeder, Laci Simon and Griffin.
The Panthers finished 12th overall in the team standings with 70 points. Lawrence Free State took the title with a score of 313.
STATE MEET RESULTS (May 19-21)
200-yard medley relay
11. Derby (Mia Dreiling, Izzy McCabe, Carson Griffin, Marlee Moeder) 1:58.71
1-meter diving
2. Ana Self 391.80
14. Lexi Silva 331.40
100-yard butterfly
10. Carson Griffin 1:02.44
100-yard freestyle
13. Mia Dreiling 56.66
500-yard freestyle
9. Carson Griffin 5:25.72
400-yard freestyle relay
9. Derby (Mia Dreiling, Marlee Moeder, Laci Simon, Carson Griffin) 3:51.92
TEAM RESULTS
1. Lawrence Free State 313
2. SM East 265
3. BV North 262
4. BV West 234
5. BV Northwest 158
6. Wichita East 148
7. Olathe South 137
8. Blue Valley 112
9. Olathe Northwest 91
10. Washburn Rural 84
11. Lawrence 72
12. Derby 70
13. Olathe North 62
14. Manhattan 50
15. Olathe East 45
16. Olathe West 42
17. Campus 41
18. Garden City 29
19. Wichita Northwest 27
20. SM South 21
21. Wichita North 16
22. Topeka 15
22. SM North 15
24. Wichita Heights 8
25. Hutchinson 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.