Diver Ana Self finished second overall at the state meet with a final score of 391.80. Self was the highest placer for Derby at state.

Ana Self finished second overall in the 1-meter diving event to lead the Panthers at state swimming on May 19-21. Self began the finals round in fifth place and worked up to finish with a dive of 391.80 to take a podium spot and earn a second-team all-state diving nod. Lexi Silva brought crucial points for the Panthers, taking 14th overall.

Carson Griffin gave Derby bright hope for the future in a top-10 finish in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle. Mia Dreiling gave the Panthers a strong final day with a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. Both Griffin and Dreiling were a part of the two relay teams that cracked the

top 12.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Dreiling, Izzy McCabe, Carson Griffin and Marlee Moeder finished 11th with a time of 1:58.71. Derby rounded out the meet with a ninth-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a team consisting of Dreiling, Moeder, Laci Simon and Griffin.

The Panthers finished 12th overall in the team standings with 70 points. Lawrence Free State took the title with a score of 313.

STATE MEET RESULTS (May 19-21)

200-yard medley relay

11. Derby (Mia Dreiling, Izzy McCabe, Carson Griffin, Marlee Moeder) 1:58.71

1-meter diving

2. Ana Self 391.80

14. Lexi Silva 331.40

100-yard butterfly

10. Carson Griffin 1:02.44

100-yard freestyle

13. Mia Dreiling 56.66

500-yard freestyle

9. Carson Griffin 5:25.72

400-yard freestyle relay

9. Derby (Mia Dreiling, Marlee Moeder, Laci Simon, Carson Griffin) 3:51.92

TEAM RESULTS

1. Lawrence Free State 313

2. SM East 265

3. BV North 262

4. BV West 234

5. BV Northwest 158

6. Wichita East 148

7. Olathe South 137

8. Blue Valley 112

9. Olathe Northwest 91

10. Washburn Rural 84

11. Lawrence 72

12. Derby 70

13. Olathe North 62

14. Manhattan 50

15. Olathe East 45

16. Olathe West 42

17. Campus 41

18. Garden City 29

19. Wichita Northwest 27

20. SM South 21

21. Wichita North 16

22. Topeka 15

22. SM North 15

24. Wichita Heights 8

25. Hutchinson 4

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

