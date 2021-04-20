Facing three games in one week, the DHS girls soccer teams had its work cut out for it, but the Panthers were able to take two of three and improve to 5-4 overall on the season.
Derby started the week off on the road against Wichita South on April 12. Battling chilly conditions, once the Panthers warmed up they did not cool off, with a goal in the 12th minute opening the floodgates on the way to a 10-0 victory.
Scoring first for the Panthers was Faith Abou-Faissal, who ended up with multiple goals along with Logan Riley and Kirsten Bourgeois, who tallied a hat trick on the night.
Against Eisenhower on April 13, the Derby girls ran into a bit of a buzzsaw in undefeated Goddard-Eisenhower. The Tigers controlled the match from start to finish in a 5-0 loss for the Panthers.
Closing out the week, another deluge of goals carried Derby to a 7-0 victory at home over Wichita Classical. Giselle Vielmas, battling back from an early season injury, made her presence known – assisting Logan Riley on the opening score of the game. Riley notched a hat trick of her own against Wichita Classical, while Syrah Caughron also tallied multiple goals for Derby.
The Derby squad is now set to hit the road to take on Hutchinson on April 20, while the team will play host to Campus on April 22.
vs. Wichita South (April 12)
DRBY 9 1 – 10
SOUTH 0 0 – 0
1st half
D: Faith Abou-Faissal, 12’
D: Kirsten Bourgeois, 13’
D: Logan Riley, 17’
D: Kirsten Bourgeois, 19’
D: Logan Riley, 20’
D: Cyerra Boyer, 22’
D: Kirsten Bourgeois, 23’
D: Cyerra Boyer, 24’
D: Faith Abou-Faissal, 30’
2nd half
D: Eden Thompson, 42’
vs. Eisenhower (April 13)
DRBY 0 0 – 0
ESHW 3 2 – 5
1st half
ESHW: N/A
ESHW: N/A
ESHW: N/A
2nd half
ESHW: N/A
ESHW: N/A
vs. Wichita Classical (April 15)
CLAS 0 0 – 0
DRBY 3 4 – 7
1st half
D: Logan Riley, 12’
D: Faith Abou-Faissal, 20’
D: Logan Riley, 34’
2nd half
D: Syrah Caughron, 44’
D: Logan Riley, 53’
D: Syrah Caughron, 62’
