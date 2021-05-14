With only five seniors, the Derby girls swim team is oozing with young up and coming talent.
The Panthers have no intentions of waiting to be great, though.
“Our team depth puts us in a very good position to win the league title this weekend,” said coach Jimmy Adams heading into the AVCTL-I meet. “We will have to have some great swims and we will need all the swimmers and divers to stay focused.”
Though the team is pretty much youth-dominated in terms of age and experience, the Panthers are still senior-led.
“I do best by leading by example,” said senior swimmer Sophia DiGregrio. “This year I have been able to just go out and race and be a source of confidence for our younger athletes. I feel like that has been really effective since I have the opportunity to swim alongside some of the fastest girls on our team.”
With the quest for league and state right around the corner, the team plans to continue to show its versatility.
“We have some very strong freshmen this year,” Adams said. “[Swimmer] Izzy McCabe and [diver] Ana Self have scored a lot of points for us this year. Ana has been in the top 3 for diving at most meets this season. Izzy has been a huge help for the team. She is an extremely versatile swimmer and has stepped up at every meet and been competitive in every event we put her in.”
The talent is all throughout the roster.
“I have had the ability to try out new events but this year. I found out that I like swimming the 500-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley,” said junior Emery Squires. “I like the 500 freestyle because it is a longer event and it tests not only your physical endurance but your mental strength to get through it.”
For Squires, though, she had previously swam the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle.
“Emery is an invaluable swimmer and leader for our team. She has been a solid teammate and has scored a lot of points for us at every meet. She has the ability to move around in events and be strong in all of them,” Adams said. “She has helped lead the program this year with her experience and knowledge of swimming.”
Squires is a year-round swimmer and has done that for nine years. But wait, there’s more talent.
Sophomore Mia Dreiling is the next on the list of high-level swimmers. The sophomore’s main events are the 50 free, 100 free and the 100 backstroke.
“Mia has been a great addition to our program. She has stepped up to be our premiere sprinter and has really excelled as the competition has gotten tougher,” Adams said. “She has been willing to swim any event that we need her to. She has been able to help all the relays get qualified for the state meet, and is currently our only swimmer that is qualified for an individual event at state.”
Along with being a great swimmer, Dreiling is one of the leaders of the team. Despite her youth, the team has rallied around her.
And there’s still more.
Next on the list is McCabe.
The freshman has been a top performer all year and will participate in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke during the league meet this weekend.
“Izzy has been a huge help for the team. She is an extremely versatile swimmer and has stepped up at every meet and been competitive in every event we put her in,” Adams said.
The older teammates have welcomed her with open arms.
“This team has been so supportive and kind, and that has really pushed me to do my best,” McCabe said.
