Junior goalkeeper Ethan Young is taking over for a three-year starter for Derby but feels comfortable between the posts. The 6’3” goalie has played the position in club soccer since he was 8 years old and has trained under Eusebio Plaza, who is an assistant coach for the Friends University Women’s soccer program and Young’s current club coach.
Just days after competing in the United States Youth Soccer Kansas State Cup with his club team, Sporting Wichita, Young ventured out on his own to compete in Keeper Wars in Kansas City. The junior keeper for Panther soccer built confidence in his skills at the event and won the tournament.
Keeper Wars is a one-on-one competition designed for goalkeepers to display their skills in a short, fast-paced game. The goalies play on a small field and try to score against their opponent by throwing or kicking the ball into the net. Being a goalkeeping competition, it also challenges goalies to make saves, so it tests fitness and reaction time.
The event travels across the country, hosting city tours where local players can compete. This summer, the event came to Kansas City, and Young decided to try it for the first time.
“It was really fun,” Young said. “It was my first year doing it, so it took some time to get used to it, but I ended up doing really well.”
According to Young, it took a bit of time to adjust to the speed of the game and he did not particularly enjoy the first couple of matches, but his dad encouraged him to keep at it, which helped him play loose and find success.
Young went 8-3 overall in the tournament to win the event, which also qualified him for the national Keeper Wars tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, but he chose not to go. Participating in the tournament helped Young work on his reaction time the most, which should benefit him this season.
“It definitely helped with my reaction time,” Young said. “A lot of it was reactionary because the goals were so close, and you had to have really good reactions in order to get to some of the balls.”
Throughout the summer, Young worked with his teammates to build some chemistry together and went out to practice with teammates to get some added work in goal. Young is taking over in goal for Xhavier “Gato” Vaquera and brings his own set of skills to the table. He said he uses his long wingspan to stop shots in the corners. Heading into the season head coach Paul Burke said Young is an ideal player to fill the open role.
“When you lose a guy like Gato and Ethan shows up, you are living life pretty good,” Burke said. “He can cover the entire goal.”
Vaquera was a vocal leader for the Panthers in goal last season, and being vocal on the field and taking leadership was one of the things Young has taken from the Derby alum. Young started to be more vocal in the last few years but knows it will help the team if he can communicate well.
“I’ve been more vocal in the past few years,” Young said. “I used to be silent but learned that I had to step up and be vocal to help lead the team.”
In his first start of the season against Wichita Northwest on Aug. 30, Young finished with a clean sheet in a 2-0 win and made several key saves throughout the game. That performance helped build some confidence which is crucial for the keeper to have.
“[Game one] was good; it helped me build a lot of confidence,” Young said. “A lot of it comes down to confidence when it comes to playing goalkeeper.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.