Ethan Young Keeper Wars

Ethan Young is taking over as the starting goalie for the Panthers

this season and posted a clean sheet in the first game of the year

on Aug. 30 against Wichita Northwest.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Junior goalkeeper Ethan Young is taking over for a three-year starter for Derby but feels comfortable between the posts. The 6’3” goalie has played the position in club soccer since he was 8 years old and has trained under Eusebio Plaza, who is an assistant coach for the Friends University Women’s soccer program and Young’s current club coach. 

Just days after competing in the United States Youth Soccer Kansas State Cup with his club team, Sporting Wichita, Young ventured out on his own to compete in Keeper Wars in Kansas City. The junior keeper for Panther soccer built confidence in his skills at the event and won the tournament.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.