Different jersey, but the same results.
The jump from high school to college sports is not easy and carries a learning curve. While Madi Young is listed as a freshman on the Butler Community College roster, she’s putting up numbers that stand atop the roster and rank among the nation’s best.
Through 29 games, the former Panther is hitting .584, placing her No. 3 on the JUCO softball leaderboard (as of Friday,
April 9). She has had at least
one hit in 28 of those contests and also carries 24 mult-hit games.
“I’m just out there having fun and trying not to take anything for granted,” Madi said. “I’m seeing the ball really well and honestly, I stand at the plate and say, ‘see ball, hit ball.’ I just want to enjoy every moment.”
Bat aside, Madi has a team-best 65 runs scored and carries a .632 on-base percentage. That latter stat is aided by zero strikeouts through 101 at bats.
Similar to when she wore Derby across her uniform, Madi stands atop the Butler lineup. It’s a role that can offer a challenge, but with a lineup and a roster that’s collectively hitting .449, she said it’s about setting a tone and not carrying the load individually.
“I’ve been a leadoff hitter pretty much my whole life, so I wouldn’t want to do anything different,” she said. “It’s fun and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else in the lineup because I’m just so used to it right now.”
There was certainly pep in Madi’s step as she returned to the Butler campus in 2020-2021. The school was 20 games into its 2020 season when COVID-19 shut down collegiate sports nationwide. Knowing she maintained her eligibility, there was never any doubt she’d return to wear a Grizzly uniform. She was simply awaiting the word of when they could turn the page and return to the diamond.
“We got a little taste last season, but it felt like it got ripped away,” Madi said. “Just to get back on the field and see how good our team is this year, I wouldn’t change this for the world.”
Madi was given a surprise in El Dorado this season with the return of her older sister, Kenzie, as an assistant coach. The eldest Young sister wrapped up her playing career at North Texas after stints at Butler and Ole Miss.
She now stands in the third-base coach’s box and, after struggling to stay connected through their playing careers, she now proudly stands just 60 feet
away for each of her games.
“Madi holds herself to such a high standard,” Kenzie said. “… I get goosebumps just thinking about it because she works so hard, has great character and wants the best for everyone. When you see her having success, I’m so excited for her and her future at Butler and [her next home].”
At the same time, it has also added a fun layer to the sibling rivalry between the two sisters. Kenzie, who was a two-time All American at Butler, hit eight home runs in her first full season with the program. Madi now has nine with games still to play.
“After she hit her eighth, she was busting out laughing rounding third,” Kenzie said. “About 15 feet from home, she turns around and holds up eight fingers … the next game she hit her ninth and as she came up to third she was holding up an L. She’s so competitive in everything she does and it’s so funny.”
Madi could have an opportunity to leave Butler for a four-year program after this season. However, as a freshman, she can also return to El Dorado in 2022.
“If coaches come this year, it’s amazing and I’m grateful,” Madi said. “If they don’t, I get to come back and play for one of the best coaches there is and there’s no stress about it.”
Butler is ranked fourth nationally and, with its 27-2 record, Madi can’t wait to see what’s left in its season.
“It doesn’t seem real sometimes,” she said. “We’re ranked fourth and we expect it’ll go up more … just to play under Doug, my sister and Morgan [Bohanan], we’ve flipped a switch this year. Our team chemistry, weights, practices, we’re ready to go.”
YOUNG’S DERBY SOFTBALL CAREER TOTALS
YEAR GP AVG H 2B 3B HR RBI SB SLG OBP
SR (2019) 22 .545 42 6 7 1 15 26 .844 .611
JR (2018) 23 .494 38 7 3 1 30 26 .701 .570
SO (2017) 23 .433 39 8 4 5 21 20 .778 .464
FR (2016) 22 .440 33 5 2 1 22 19 .600 .449
