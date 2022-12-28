girls swim

The Derby girls swim team jumps into the pool after winning its third-straight AVCTL-I title on May 13.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The year was filled with memorable moments and accomplishments by current and former Derby athletes. As 2022 comes to a close, it is time to reflect on some of the best moments from the year.

Derby bowling finishes runner-up at state

softball

Addy Canfield, Trinity Kuntz, Audrey Steinert and Rylee Frager all hit home runs in the doubleheader sweep of Campus on April 12. Frager hit four, Canfield and Steinert hit two, while Kuntz hit one on the road against the Colts.
Carruthers

Jaydon Carruthers win the regional tournament on May 16. The entire Derby boys golf team qualified for the state tournament where Carruthers placed ninth overall. 
football 2022

Brock Zerger celebrates after scoring a touchdown. The Derby football won its eighth-straight sectional title with a 36-21 win over Washburn Rural on Nov. 11. 
Addy 1000 point

Addy Brown was recognized after reaching the 1000 career point benchmark at Derby on Dec. 13. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

