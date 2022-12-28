The year was filled with memorable moments and accomplishments by current and former Derby athletes. As 2022 comes to a close, it is time to reflect on some of the best moments from the year.
Derby bowling finishes runner-up at state
Derby bowling placed second overall at the state bowling tournament on March 3. Colby Hedden led the Panthers with a fourth overall finish with a 686 series, and Jason Miller also took home a top-10 finish placing eighth overall. Morgan Henning and Dakota Rotramel represented the Lady Panthers as individual qualifiers for the girls state tournament. Henning took 53rd overall after bowling a 431, and Rotramel finished 69th with a 372 series.
Lady Panthers reach state championship
The Lady Panthers finished the 2021-22 season with a 23-2 record and a second-place finish in the Class 6A state basketball tournament. Derby cruised into the state tournament behind starters Tatum Boettjer, Jada Hopson, Addy Brown, Maryn Archer and Naomi White. Derby defeated Shawnee Mission West 41-17 and outlasted Blue Valley 51-49 in double overtime to reach the championship game. Derby lost 40-23 to Washburn Rural.
Softball belts nine homers in doubleheader sweep
Derby softball clubbed nine homers in a doubleheader against Campus on April 12. Rylee Frager was responsible for four of the nine home runs in the 19-4 and 21-4 wins over the Colts. Frager was joined by Audrey Steinert and Addy Canfield with two apiece, and Trinity Kuntz also hit a homer in the scoring barrage. Derby hit three home runs in the first inning of game one, and momentum carried throughout the day.
Girls swimming takes third-straight league title
In February, the boys squad wrapped up a fourth-straight league title, and on May 13 the girls team claimed its third-straight AVCTL-I title with a dominant performance at the league meet. The Panthers placed first in five events and won the meet by 188 points. Derby took 12th overall at state on May 21, including a second-place finish by Ana Self in 1-meter diving.
Jaydon Carruthers wins regional
Derby golf sent its entire roster to the state tournament following a second-place finish at the regional tournament on May 16. Jaydon Carruthers shot a 68 to place first at the tournament. The team comprised of Carruthers, Nate Pierce, Cael Asmann, Ty Johnson, Knowlyn Egan and Kayden Egan, all finished inside the top 20 with an overall score of 321. Carruthers finished ninth overall, and the team placed 10th at the state tournament on May 23.
Baseball reaches state tournament
The Panthers finished the 2022 season with a 16-7 record and a Class 6A state tournament appearance. Derby blanked Wichita East 5-0 in the regional semifinal and shutout Topeka 10-0 in the regional championship to advance to state. Derby lost 2-0 to Washburn Rural in its opening game of the state tournament on May 28. Eleven Panthers received all-league selections, and Braden Horn was named AVCTL-I Player of the Year.
Athletic Hall of Fame Class of ‘22 inducted
Three Derby alums were added to the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 21. Lindsay Davis-Hedricks, Megan Davison-Hill and Brian Wells were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Davis-Hedricks was a prolific gymnast for the Panthers in 1998 and 1999, where Derby won gymnastics titles. Davison-Hill was a multi-sport athlete and broke school and conference records as a part of Emporia State softball. Wells was the first state champion in the Panther wrestling program and died in military service in 1969.
Soccer wins third-straight regional title
The Derby boys soccer program added another trophy to the collection with a 2-0 win over Garden City in the regional championship on Oct. 27. Leo Fernandez and Angel Vielmas scored to send the Panthers to their third-straight quarterfinal appearance. The Derby boy’s soccer season came to a close with a 3-2 loss to Washburn Rural in the state quarterfinal on Nov. 1 to finish the season 14-5. The Panther clinched a third-consecutive regional championship for the second time in program history and the first since 1988-90.
Football wins eighth-straight sectional title
Derby clinched an eighth-straight Class 6A sectional title with a 36-21 win over Washburn Rural on Nov. 11. The Panthers finished with a 9-3 record after a 28-23 loss to Manhattan in the sub-state game on Nov. 18. It was an adversity-filled season with several starters missing games. Derby took 19 all-AVCTL-I selections, and Miles Wash was named the league’s defensive MVP. Dylan Edwards was one of 11 Panthers to receive KSHSAA all-state selections after scoring 36 touchdowns in 2022.
Addy Brown reaches 1,000 career points
Addy Brown became the seventh player in Derby girls basketball history to reach the 1,000-point benchmark. Brown eclipsed 1,000 points after a 23-point night in the win over McPherson on Dec. 6. Addy and sister Kennedy Brown are the second set of sisters to reach the 1,000-point milestone. The McFarland sisters, Jessica, Jackie and Joanna, were the first sisters to reach the benchmark.
Commented