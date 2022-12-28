Swimming takes fourth-straight AVCTL title
Three school records were broken in the fourth-straight AVCTL swim title for Derby swimming on Feb. 11. The Panthers got off to a great start with a school record-breaking swim in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Will McCabe, Brendan Swindle, Jared Hays and Jack Tayrien finished first by five seconds with a 1:42.11. The 400-yard freestyle team of Hays, Heath Nickel, Swindle and McCabe capped off the Derby domination with a first-place finish of 3:22.72, which broke the school record.
The Panthers took 10th place at the state meet on Feb. 19, led by its senior class. McCabe led the team with two second-place finishes, including the 200 IM. McCabe broke his own school record in his final meet as a Panther. Swindle received an individual accolade by placing 14th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Hays wrapped up his first season of Derby swimming with a pair of top finishes, including a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
The relay teams had success in the meet and earned top-10 finishes in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle.
Rusher, Ehsa reach mountaintop; boys take state runner-up
The Derby wrestling program finished the 2022 season with a big state tournament. Tate Rusher helped lead the boys squad to a runner-up finish. Amara Ehsa made history by becoming the first girls state champion at Derby. Between the two teams, the Panthers sent 16 wrestlers to the state tournament and had 10 state placers. Derby is returning 14 of the state qualifiers from the 2022 season.
Braden Tatum, Knowlyn Egan, Miles Wash, Cole Molloy, Jayden Grijalva, Diego Gauna and Peyton Neptune also reached the podium for the Panthers. Tatum placed second at 120, while Egan took third at 145 pounds. As a sophomore, Gauna took fourth at 132, and freshman Grijalva took fifth at 106. Rusher, Tatum and Egan all finished the season with six or fewer losses. Rusher went 40-3 in his state championship run.
Derby girls wrestling saw Ehsa and Meya Howell reach the podium. Maddie Snowbarger and Trinity Williams also qualified for the state tournament. At the end of the season, the Derby wrestling program received 18 all-league selections. Derby returned 16 of those selections this season. The boys program was ranked first in Class 6A in the 2022 Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s preseason poll.
Boys track ends 13-year AVCTL title drought
The Derby boys track team won the AVCTL-I league meet for the first time since 2009 in Salina on May 13. Derby finished with a final score of 115, two points ahead of Maize South to clinch the league crown.
Deshon Reynolds placed first in the triple jump and second in the high jump. Jonas Vickers placed first in the shot put. Austin Hock also took first in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:02.37.
The 4x200-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams took first, but the 4x100-meter relay stole the show for the Panthers. The team filled with a Derby football cast consisting of Brock Zerger, Dylan Edwards, Mason Madrigal and Christian Crawford, broke the meet record with a time of 42.51.
The girls squad placed second at the league meet, just one point behind Salina South. The Lady Panthers took first place in three events and built momentum for the rest of the season. Derby went on to have six podium finishes at the state track meet on May 28.
Softball finishes third in 6A with win over Wichita Northwest
Audrey Steinert and Morgan Haupt were the two main pieces of the Derby squad that reached the state tournament in 2019. The senior duo led the Derby softball resurgence that ended with a third-place finish on May 27.
“It wasn’t how we wanted the season to end,” head coach Christy Weve said. “But with that being said, we ended on a win, and only two teams in 6A end on a win. The girls played well throughout the tournament.”
The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning en route to a 6-3 win in the third-place matchup against Wichita Northwest. Derby had to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Washburn Rural in the state semifinal, where the Panthers struck out 11 times with four hits. In the opening game of the tournament, the Panthers cruised to an 11-1 win over Gardner-Edgerton.
Chloe Enslinger led the Panthers in batting average throughout the tournament, hitting .556, while Raegan Jackson led the team in hits with six and tied with Addy Canfield with three RBIs in the tournament.
50th anniversary of Title IX still special for Paula Williams
The year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which provided women an equal right to athletic opportunities at institutions that receive federal funding. Paula Williams was one of the first Derby athletes to fight for equality for female athletes.
In the early 1970s, the only possibility for girls to play sports was at the community recreation center. Williams advocated for equal opportunity for women in athletics and presented to the district’s Board of Education. It was denied by one vote, but Williams never gave up.
Williams was a junior at Derby in the first year of the girls basketball program in 1974. She and classmate Pam Olmsted became the team captains. The duo led Derby to a 15-3 record and the first state tournament appearance in 1975-76 – the first of 22 all-time appearances for the Lady Panther program. Williams was the leading scorer for two years in a row, averaging 14 points per game her senior year.
Williams became the first Lady Panther to receive a full-ride athletic scholarship. Williams attended Independence Community College and later played at Emporia State. In 2018, Williams was inducted into the Derby Athletic Hall of Fame.
