Mikell Hamilton placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet. Hamilton helped the boys team win its first league meet since 2009 on May 13.

Swimming takes fourth-straight AVCTL title

Three school records were broken in the fourth-straight AVCTL swim title for Derby swimming on Feb. 11. The Panthers got off to a great start with a school record-breaking swim in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Will McCabe, Brendan Swindle, Jared Hays and Jack Tayrien finished first by five seconds with a 1:42.11. The 400-yard freestyle team of Hays, Heath Nickel, Swindle and McCabe capped off the Derby domination with a first-place finish of 3:22.72, which broke the school record.

state softball

Chloe Enslinger led the Panthers in batting average in the Class 6A state tournament batting .556 in three games. Derby finished third in the tournament. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

