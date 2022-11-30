Derby wrestling has maintained a tradition of excellence, and it is evident on the walls of the wrestling room. The Panthers added six more state placers to the decorated walls after last season, including one state champion.
With a senior-loaded core and a talented bunch of underclassmen, Derby could be the team to beat in the 2022-23 season. The Panthers were the top-ranked team in the last preseason rankings of the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association, which included three Panther wrestlers as the top returner in their respective weight classes.
The Panthers might know they are the top seed, but it doesn’t change how the team is preparing for the season. The coaching staff tells the wrestlers that they need to continue to improve everyday to maintain the level that earned them the top spot in the rankings.
“We don’t talk a whole lot about the rankings, but we know the kids will go out and look at them,” head coach Bill Ross said. “I tell our guys that we still need to show up every day and try to get better. We keep the guys grounded and tell them that you have to earn that ranking, and people are going to be coming at you.”
With 11 of 12 returning state qualifiers from last season’s Class 6A state runner-up finish, the Panthers are ready to make another run behind a strong, determined core.
“It is definitely exciting,” Ross said. “When you finish the state tournament pretty strongly and look and see you have a large group of that coming back, it is exciting, but we know we have to go to work on the mat, keep everyone eligible and make sure we are making good decisions on and off the mat. We are just taking it day-by-day, trying to get better.”
State champ senior Tate Rusher is determined to have another dominant season. Rusher moved up to 150 and is the top-ranked returner at the weight class. Ross said senior Braden Tatum is solely focused on a state championship at 126 after taking state runner-up in back-to-back seasons. Seniors Knowlyn Egan (157), Miles Wash (215), Cole Molloy (113) and Troy Allen (144) are other wrestlers who were listed inside the top six of their respective weight classes.
Sophomore Jayden Grijalva was ranked the top returning wrestler at 106 after a solid freshman season for the Panthers. Juniors Mason Hopper (190), Peyton Neptune (175) and Diego Gauna (138) also received preseason rankings after reaching the state tournament last season.
Senior Layne Sweat (132) could be in for a big year this season and was another state qualifier for Derby last year. Coach Ross said freshman Max Robinson is going to be joining the team and could be the heavyweight at 285. Robinson was a starting offensive lineman for Derby in the fall.
On paper, the Panthers have a dominant squad, and Ross said the senior leadership is similar to the 2019 squad that won state.
“This is probably as good of an upperclassmen leadership team that we have had since 2019,” Ross said. “In terms of leadership, they are comparable to that team that won state.”
The team will have some extra motivation this season after assistant coach Jeremy Molloy passed away unexpectedly in August. It was a heartbreaking moment for the wrestling program, but it helped bring the already tight community closer in the offseason.
“We mention it from time to time that [Jeremy] is looking down on us, and we think about him often,” Ross said. “During the summer, you don’t stay together as much, and it is always tragic when something like this brings you together. I feel like we have a family-oriented team, and it has brought us together.”
The motivated team will get an opportunity to wrestle against some of the best in the country at the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma from Dec. 21-22. The Panthers will get to wrestle teams from California, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio and Missouri. It is hosted at Gallagher-Iba Arena at Oklahoma State University and should be a good experience for the team and a good way to test the wrestlers’ skills before winter break.
“It is a golden opportunity for our kids because we have a lot of seniors and state placers,” Ross said. “I wanted to do something special for them. We were fortunate to be able to get an invite, and we’ll try to take advantage of it.”
The Panthers are determined to improve every day to maintain the level of excellence throughout the season. Ross said he would like to see the entire team lock down technique before the start of the season so the team can hit the ground running.
“Wrestling is a sport where you really have to have your technique down,” Ross said. “You can be strong or quick, but the technique is very important. We just have to make sure we are sharp on that technique. I really want to see us be slick on our feet and dominant on the mat. That just takes time, but we have to continue to drill hard and focus on developing technique and the mental aspect. We are getting there day by day.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
