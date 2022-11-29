WSP swimming

Derby has won the AVCTL-I league championship four years in a row. It has become a tradition for Derby to jump into the pool as a team to celebrate.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The graduating class of 2022 played a huge part in turning the Derby boys swim program around with four straight league titles, several broken school records and consistent trips to the state meet. This season, a new generation of swimmers must step up if the team wants to take its celebratory plunge into the pool at the league championships.

It might be a new group of leaders taking over, but the goals remain the same for the roster. There might be some pressure on the incoming crew, but the team has embraced it and does not shy away from the competition.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

