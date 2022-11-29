The graduating class of 2022 played a huge part in turning the Derby boys swim program around with four straight league titles, several broken school records and consistent trips to the state meet. This season, a new generation of swimmers must step up if the team wants to take its celebratory plunge into the pool at the league championships.
It might be a new group of leaders taking over, but the goals remain the same for the roster. There might be some pressure on the incoming crew, but the team has embraced it and does not shy away from the competition.
“I imagine there’s a little bit of pressure,” head coach Jimmy Adams said. “You think about the seniors this year; every year they have been on the team, they have won the league. We talked about it at the team meeting; we can’t let that pressure affect us in the pool. Of course, we don’t shy away from it because when you are on top, the rest of the league is going to come after you. You can either shrink from it or enjoy it.”
Adams said this season has brought in the highest number of participants the boy’s swim team has ever seen in his time at Derby. Getting numbers is important for depth; the challenge for the coaching staff is training the new swimmers the proper techniques and fitting them in the right events.
The Panthers are losing a large senior class, but the coaching staff remains hopeful with the returning pieces and the improvement gained over the summer.
Several returning swimmers have either been a part of club swimming for most of their lives or decided to join after their first year competing in high school. The club swimming in the summer is where the swimmers make the biggest jumps, and Adams is intrigued to see the progress his club swimmers made in the offseason.
“A lot of these guys came in last year with little experience and then did club swimming in the summer,” Adams said. “That is when they make the biggest jumps, so we’ll see what happens.”
The team will be led by a mixture of key contributors from last season, including senior Dominic Espinoza, junior Trent Black, junior Kooper Weaver and sophomore Jared Hays. Adams said that the entire team will have to be consistent to be successful at meets.
“It is hard to say what our strength is going to be,” Adams said. “We are looking for consistency overall. We might not be spectacular at everything, and we should have success by committee this season.”
The relays have been a strength for the team the last few seasons, and it could take some experimenting to manufacture the best relay teams. Derby will have a few pieces from its relay teams returning, like Hays, who was the anchor for the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that broke the school records early in the 2021-2022 season, but it could take a bit of time for the coaching staff to find the right fit.
“The relays will be an experiment,” Adams said. “There are guys that are fast enough, but they were not in the A-team relays last year. We’ll have to mix things around and see what the rest of the league has. For us to get to state, we just need to rotate some guys in. As coaches, that is the fun part; people don’t understand all the scouting and experimenting we do.”
On the diving board, the Panthers have a new cast of characters but will see senior Kael Ramsey return to Derby after transferring back from Wichita West. In the first few weeks of practice, diving coach Sam Pinkerton has seen positive progress and is hopeful the Panthers can generate some crucial points on the diving board.
“I am liking what I’m seeing so far,” Pinkerton said. “We had to recruit a little more than I thought we had to, but having Kale back is huge for the team. We have a lot of new divers, so the goal is to get them to progress to the highest degree they can. If we fit them with an 11-dive arsenal, they can be competitive in the postseason.”
Adams said the graduating class helped instill a winning attitude to the swim program. The work ethic and behavior at meets were big pieces the class of 2022 left behind. The upperclassmen are determined to carry that high expectation into the future of the swim team.
The expectations remain the same for the Panther program. This is a new era of Derby swimming, and the crew is hungry to prove themselves this season.
“We have already talked about expectations,” Adams said. “It is a new group, and they want to prove themselves. Obviously, we want to win every time out, but we just need to go out and be the best team we can be. Whatever happens, happens.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer.
