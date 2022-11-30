WSP SWIM FEATURE

Sophomore Jared Hays was a key piece of a pair of relay teams that placed at state and broke school records in the relays.

Jared Hays had a standout freshman campaign for Derby swimming last season and got to compete alongside a talented senior class. Now he is aiming to shatter the records of his former teammates as a key piece of Panther swimming.

Hays’ competitive nature helps fuel him in the pool, and it doesn’t take much to get him fired up. He uses that motivation in all of his events, including relay events. Hays developed into a dangerous anchor leg of relay teams last season. Being part of the relay teams helped Hays build confidence.

