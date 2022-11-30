Jared Hays had a standout freshman campaign for Derby swimming last season and got to compete alongside a talented senior class. Now he is aiming to shatter the records of his former teammates as a key piece of Panther swimming.
Hays’ competitive nature helps fuel him in the pool, and it doesn’t take much to get him fired up. He uses that motivation in all of his events, including relay events. Hays developed into a dangerous anchor leg of relay teams last season. Being part of the relay teams helped Hays build confidence.
“Relays have been good for me,” Hays said. “I am a super competitive person, and that motivates me in the pool. As the last anchor of the race, I see the distance in front of me, and it is all I really need to work to win.”
Hays has been swimming for the last seven years and thrives in the mid-distance races. He was a part of the Derby Dolphins, Wichita Aqua Shocks and now swims for the South Kansas Storm in the offseason under Derby alum Curtis Unkel.
As a freshman, Hays qualified for four events at state, including the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley relay and 400-meter relay. Reaching the top competition for high school swimming was a special experience for Hays.
“State was awesome,” Hays said. “I look back on that and think that was the coolest thing that has ever happened to me. Just the atmosphere of being with the whole team and with people who love swimming just as much as you do. Doing stuff like going to eat or hanging out with the team; it was just awesome and a really cool bonding experience.”
Individually, Hays placed 13th overall in the 100-yard freestyle but was disappointed in his 200-freestyle performance. He was the lone underclassman of the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay alongside Will McCabe, Brendan Swindle and Jack Tayrien. The team broke the school records in both relays in 2022.
Working with the older swimmers helped Hays grow into a leadership role this season. He will be the primary returner on the relay teams and head coach Jimmy Adams will build around Hays.
Hays knew he could have swam better in the 200-yard freestyle at state, but the timing of the event rushed him back into the pool shortly after competing in a relay race. He knew he could do better and is determined to show it this season and is close to breaking school records.
“I had to go from a relay to the 200-yard freestyle and ended up adding two seconds to my time,” Hays said. “I was not happy about it. I have been focused on the 200-yard freestyle, and my time is close enough to the record. I wake up thinking about it. Having that performance at state makes me feel like I need to redeem myself.”
Hays said he is aiming to break a pair of records held by former teammate McCabe and is excited to see how the team performs this season.
“There are plenty of guys that motivate me, and I hope that we can show out this year because the work that that whole team puts in is phenomenal,” Hays said.
“I feel great about the stuff that has been culminating the last few years. Even as a freshman, I still saw a lot of people propelling the team from what it was to what it is going to be, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
