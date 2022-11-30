WSP boys basketball

Senior Kaeson Fisher-Brown is the only returning starter for the Panthers and has developed into the leader for Derby.

 

The Panthers walked off their home court after a 61-45 sub-state loss to Manhattan last season, disappointed in their performance. Derby was on the cusp of clinching its first trip to the state tournament since 2018 but fell short of its goal.

It seemed the Panthers were just hitting their stride late in the season and even took a piece of the AVCTL-I title, but the loss left a sting that has fueled the returners to improve.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

