The Panthers walked off their home court after a 61-45 sub-state loss to Manhattan last season, disappointed in their performance. Derby was on the cusp of clinching its first trip to the state tournament since 2018 but fell short of its goal.
It seemed the Panthers were just hitting their stride late in the season and even took a piece of the AVCTL-I title, but the loss left a sting that has fueled the returners to improve.
“We did some nice things last year, but we ended with such a bad taste in our mouths,” head coach Brett Flory said. “The last game was so disappointing, [it was] probably the most disappointing loss of any game I have had in 12 years at Derby. That has really been some fuel for the guys coming back. They know why it happened and are determined to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Derby lost some key pieces via graduation and injury this season. Alongside six graduating seniors in 2022, Samuel Same and Brock Zerger will miss the season. Same opted to graduate early to enroll at Iowa State on a football scholarship, while Zerger will miss the entire season with an ankle injury suffered late in the football season.
Coach Flory is confident the remaining returners have worked together over the summer and started to embrace defined roles — something Derby has lacked the last few years.
“We lost a lot of talented guys, but with this group, the pieces fit pretty well,” Flory said. “Everyone has figured out where they fit, which has been nice from a coach’s perspective. The players don’t have to question their positions or what their roles are.”
Senior Kaeson Fisher-Brown will be a key leader for the Panthers as one of the primary starters from last season. Fisher-Brown was second on the team averaging 11 points per game, and worked hard in the offseason, developing his leadership.
“Throughout the summer and fall, Kaeson has been the best leader we have ever had,” Flory said. “He is on top of his game, so mature and takes the game so seriously. It has been wonderful having him leading our team.”
As a sophomore, Dallas Metzger provided a solid spark off the bench. He was extremely dangerous from three and shot 44 percent from the floor in 19 games. Flory said he has developed his game beyond just the three-pointer and will make a good one-two punch with Fisher-Brown.
After losing Same, junior Kaden Franklin will have to step up as the primary big man. Listed at 6’6”, coach Flory will able to use him as a traditional big down in the post. Franklin has worked with Derby alums Blake Chadwick and Isaac Ray of the Wichita Padres over the summer.
The Panthers should have some depth in several spots with a crew that has embraced defined roles. Senior Cooper Chadwick, senior Trevon Rose, senior Caleb Brown and sophomore Jack Ulwelling all could fill out the list of key contributors.
Derby doesn’t have as many football players coming into the gym late, like most seasons, which will help the team hit the ground running.
“That has been a big thing for us, Fisher-Brown said. “We’ll have two weeks with our basketball guys, then football guys come in, and it is a whole different playing style. This year the big thing is that we don’t have as many football players, and the ones coming in know their role and we know what they can do. This year it’ll be a little different, and we can build some chemistry quicker.”
Derby has a competitive schedule with matchups against McPherson, Andover Central, and Bishop Carroll to pair with a challenging league. The Panthers will have six games before the winter break, with four at home.
The Panthers set a goal to peak in March and get in a good position to make a run at the state title. The coaching staff is optimistic about the season with a team that is ready to roll.
“I think all our kids know they have a chance to have a really good team, so the sky is the limit,” Flory said. “We have a chance, but it all comes back to the daily process of being the best we can be in March.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented