WSP girls basketball

Left to right: Junior Kyler Demel, senior Addy Brown, junior Jaden Wilson and junior Destiny Smith had significant varsity minutes last season and are the leaders of the Lady Panther squad.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Lady Panthers were one of the favorites to compete for the state title last season. Guided by a strong crew of seniors, juniors Maryn Archer and Addy Brown and sophomore Naomi White, the season came to a bitter end with a 40-23 loss to Washburn Rural in the Class 6A state championship game.

Heading into 2022-23, only Addy Brown remains, the lone returning starter. The Panthers lost Archer, who opted to enroll early at the University of Arkansas to continue her basketball career. White announced to the team late last year that she would be moving, which left head coach Dan Harrison brainstorming how to build his roster for this season.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.