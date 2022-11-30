The Lady Panthers were one of the favorites to compete for the state title last season. Guided by a strong crew of seniors, juniors Maryn Archer and Addy Brown and sophomore Naomi White, the season came to a bitter end with a 40-23 loss to Washburn Rural in the Class 6A state championship game.
Heading into 2022-23, only Addy Brown remains, the lone returning starter. The Panthers lost Archer, who opted to enroll early at the University of Arkansas to continue her basketball career. White announced to the team late last year that she would be moving, which left head coach Dan Harrison brainstorming how to build his roster for this season.
“Every year, you have those who depart for various reasons,” Harrison said. “We lost players via graduation, moving or post-high school decisions. I knew we were going to be good last year, but I am even more excited this year because we have a young group of motivated and excited players. I’m really excited to see who steps up for us.”
Harrison said he is excited about the season and ready to fit the pieces of the puzzle together to create a trademark Lady Panther team.
Derby will build around lone senior Brown, and the team will still use its position-less style of basketball with several players eager to display their talents at the varsity level.
“We still want to run a more position-less offense,” Harrison said. “We want to create movement. Our offense is designed to get layups, but we will take good shots with the right person at the right time. We are going to be a lot more aggressive, we have really good athletes and we are going to use that athleticism and competitiveness to get rebounds.
Replacing players like Archer, White, Tatum Boettjer and Jada Hopson is no easy task, but Harrison plans to use several players with various skill sets to fill multiple roles.
“We lost a lot of really talented players,” Harrison said. “We won’t replace them with just one person; we are going to do it with a group of people.”
The Lady Panthers will need several players to step up this season to continue their recent success.
Junior Destiny Smith provided firepower off the bench last season and has developed into a solid player for the Lady Panthers. Smith could be a matchup nightmare for opposing coaches as Brown will get a majority of the attention.
Juniors Jaden Wilson, Kyler Demel and Avery Kelley got some crucial experience in the postseason and are aggressive players that bring a boost of energy to the lineup. Coach Harrison said sophomore Carsen Carpenter could be added to the mix to help fight for rebounds.
Derby also has a pair of young guards that are willing to work hard to create plays, junior Maddy Smith and sophomore Kallie Rickords. The Lady Panthers will hope to create some options to build depth as the season approaches.
Coach Harrison said the team has good chemistry but is a little unfamiliar playing together on the court. The team will need to work hard to get used to playing together.
“The biggest key will be learning how to play off each other,” Harrison said. “That is what we will focus on in our practices, just finding ways for the team to get used to playing together.”
The Lady Panthers are not going to shy away from any challenges in a tough schedule against state-caliber talent. Derby opens the season with a road test against Blue Valley Northwest before playing McPherson and Andover Central at home as part of a six-game stretch before winter break. Coach Harrison said the opening stretch will help test the team early and give the coaching staff an idea of things to improve when the season resumes at the start of the new year.
Preparation to win every game is heavily valued in the Lady Panther basketball program. Harrison believes that if the team is prepared, good things follow and the team can get themselves into a position to get to state.
“Every year, the first goal is to be prepared to win every game,” Harrison said. “Out of that, we set goals to win the league, put ourselves in a position to host sub-state and then get to state. We’ll see what happens, a lot of it is just building chemistry and trust day by day so we can identify which group of girls are going to be the ones we can count on when it is the toughest.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented