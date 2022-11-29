WSP GIRLS WRESLTING

Amara Ehsa became the first state champion for the Derby girl’s wrestling program last season and is going to be a key piece for the Derby roster.

The girls wrestling program started with just three girls in its first year. The program slowly grew to nine wrestlers last season. Now, head coach Mike Phillips saw 28 girls in the wrestling room and will have a full roster for the first time.

“It definitely isn’t something special I am doing. The sport is growing throughout the state, and the kids club has helped a lot,” Phillips said. “Coach [Kelly] Heincker is a part of the kids club and gets those girls involved. Some of my old wrestlers are getting their daughters into wrestling, too.”

Maddie Snowbarger made significant strides last season and was a state qualifier. The Panthers hope Snowbarger can continue her improvement into her third wrestling season. 
Trinity Williams qualified for state last year and is looking to reach her third-straight state tournament this season. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.