The girls wrestling program started with just three girls in its first year. The program slowly grew to nine wrestlers last season. Now, head coach Mike Phillips saw 28 girls in the wrestling room and will have a full roster for the first time.
“It definitely isn’t something special I am doing. The sport is growing throughout the state, and the kids club has helped a lot,” Phillips said. “Coach [Kelly] Heincker is a part of the kids club and gets those girls involved. Some of my old wrestlers are getting their daughters into wrestling, too.”
The program has come a long way in just four short years, and the Panthers accomplished some monumental benchmarks last season with four state qualifiers and a pair of state placers – including a state champion.
Derby is returning three of four state qualifiers in Maddie Snowbarger, Trinity Williams and Amara Ehsa. Ehsa will be moving up a weight class after becoming the first female state champion at 101 for the Panthers.
Despite the retuning firepower, the Panthers were left off the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Associations’ preseason rankings. Phillips believes that over the course of the year, his team will prove the quality of wrestlers in the Derby program.
Phillips has seen some newcomers in the first two weeks of practice that could be added to the mix. But Phillips said the wrestlers with at least one year of wrestling experience under their belt typically show the biggest improvement.
That was prevalent in Snowbarger’s career last season. In her first year of wrestling, she spent time learning through tough losses but worked her way up to a state qualification in just her second year on the mat.
“The year-to-year improvement was huge in Maddie’s case,” Phillips said. “She was a first-year wrestler and got her butt kicked that year, then turned around the next year and qualified for state, which was a huge gain. She is one of the people we are relying on.”
Williams is looking to put on a better showing at the state tournament after a disappointing finish to the season. She is a two-time state qualifier, and coach Phillips said Williams is looking forward to trying to get back to the state tournament.
Ehsa has continued to shine for the Panther program and is looking to win another state title. She will be bumping up a weight class to 105 and is ranked first overall at 105 in the KWCA preseason poll.
Over the past two summers, Ehsa has worked on her craft and was able to rebound in the state championship match using a freestyle move, which caught her opponent off guard. She also traveled to Fargo, N.D., this summer to participate in one of the most competitive wrestling tournaments in the country.
“In the state finals, she used a freestyle move to win the state championship,” Phillips said. “I think it makes a huge difference to train in different styles of wrestling because you never know when you are going to need one of those moves, and folkstyle wrestlers that don’t do freestyle or greco might not be used to those moves.”
The girls program will be training alongside a loaded boys roster, which will be beneficial to help develop new skills. The team overall has a strong bond together and relies on each other to step up at the right moment. Ehsa might be the most experienced wrestler on the team, and her leadership is important, but it is not the only voice heard in the wrestling room.
“Ehsa is more of a lead-by-example kind of person,” Phillips said. “The leadership is more of a team mentality, and whoever needs to step up, steps up.”
