Derby bowling is looking to take big strides with loads of returning experience this season. Three bowlers return for a boy’s squad that was the Class 6A runner-up in 2022, including senior Colby Hedden, who is the top returning bowler in Kansas.
The Newman University bowling signee finished fourth in the state in game average behind three seniors last season. He is the second consecutive Panther bowler to hold the honor, as Jason Miller led Kansas last year.
Hedden, Mason Blanck and Dawson Baumgartner will be returning, and it will be a competitive field to fill the remaining three varsity spots.
“It is good to have the experience coming back,” head coach Brent Cunningham said. “We will have three other spots to fill, but we have a pretty good freshman and sophomore class coming in that will have a chance to fight for a varsity spot. There is competition between six to seven kids for those varsity spots, and we might be rotating spots throughout the year.”
Cunningham said the expectations are high for the boy’s squad, and Hedden will be the leader of the team. He will be relying on Hedden to bring his knowledge and experience to the squad, with Hedden striving to be more of a leader this season and focusing on winning a state title.
“I just want to be more of a leader,” Hedden said. “I am not focused on individual awards now; I am focused on that state title.”
Last season, the girl’s squad only had six bowlers signed up at the start of the year. As sophomores, Morgan Henning and Dakota Rotramel were the only bowlers for Derby to qualify for state.
Cunningham worked hard to try to recruit bowlers and believes he has the numbers to make a full roster. Last season, the girls squad full of sophomores and freshmen made significant strides late in the year, and that experience will be key to help build momentum for the program.
“All the girls got better as the year went on,” Cunningham said. “They made a late push, and Morgan and Dakota got to go to state. That was a good opportunity to gain the experience. Hopefully, they can come back and be leaders for the underclassmen, and both of them have two years left.”
The biggest goal for the girl’s squad will be getting the entire roster to state for the first time under coach Cunningham. Henning and Rotramel will be the two primary leaders for the team.
The returning experience could be crucial for both squads, and Cunningham will need those pieces to take on the leadership roles.
Derby will have plenty of time to organize the roster before the opening invitational on Jan 7. Cunningham wants to see his players grow throughout the season and find a way to adjust to different bowling lanes.
“I just want to see the team grow as the season goes on,” Cunningham said. “We will need to have some players get used to the atmosphere because it can get loud and hectic in there. Then as we get into the postseason, we need to make sure we can adjust to the wear and tear of the lanes because those will get harder.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented