WSP BOWLING

Derby finished second at the state bowling tournament in 2022. Pictured left to rightare team members Colby Hedden, Alex Hedden, Dawson Baumgartner, Jason Miller, Mason Blanck, Braden Boswell. Colby Hedden, Dawson Baumgartner and Mason Blanck will be returning for the 2023 season.

 
 FILE

Derby bowling is looking to take big strides with loads of returning experience this season. Three bowlers return for a boy’s squad that was the Class 6A runner-up in 2022, including senior Colby Hedden, who is the top returning bowler in Kansas.

The Newman University bowling signee finished fourth in the state in game average behind three seniors last season. He is the second consecutive Panther bowler to hold the honor, as Jason Miller led Kansas last year.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

