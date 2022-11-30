WSP GBB feature

Cousins Addy Brown, left, and Avery Kelley are sharing the court at Derby for the first time this season.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Few players get to experience the joy of sharing the court with a family member. This basketball season, cousins Addy Brown (senior) and Avery Kelley (junior) will be teammates for one final time.

It is the first time the two will be getting significant time on the floor together since playing club volleyball in middle school.

WSP GBB FEATURE 2

Avery Kelley and Addy Brown played club volleyball together in middle school. Brown has spent time focusing on her basketball career while Kelley is a three-sport athlete.

