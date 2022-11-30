Few players get to experience the joy of sharing the court with a family member. This basketball season, cousins Addy Brown (senior) and Avery Kelley (junior) will be teammates for one final time.
It is the first time the two will be getting significant time on the floor together since playing club volleyball in middle school.
The two talented athletes nearly missed the chance to play together again. Brown played volleyball for the Panthers for two seasons before focusing on basketball. Kelley is a multi-sport athlete and stays busy with club and Derby volleyball, softball and basketball.
“I wasn’t going to play basketball [this year] because I’m playing volleyball and softball throughout the winter,” Kelley said. “But I wanted to be able to play with my cousin one last time, and she bailed on me during the volleyball season, so I had to get on the court with her somehow.”
There is no shortage of family competition between Brown and Kelley. The two said games of one-on-one, horse and basketball in the pool get pretty competitive at family functions, but the two unite on the court to represent Derby.
Brown uses her vast basketball knowledge to help encourage Kelley to keep a level head on the court.
“Addy is a lot more comfortable playing the sport,” Kelley said. “Basketball is not my main sport, so just seeing how she keeps her head on straight when she gets in tough situations, I have learned some things about that from her. She keeps my head on straight, telling me not to get down on myself and stuff.”
It’s not all peaches and cream playing with a relative when it is time to compete, and the two occasionally share some squabbles from time to time. At the end of the day, the two cousins know that each is just trying to make the other better.
“Avery gets mad at me because I yell at her sometimes,” Brown said. “She will give me the silent treatment if I tell her something on the court. She’ll just give me a look.”
The Brown family has built a reputation on the court at Derby, but Kelley has shown her set of skills throughout high school. Kelley has developed into an all-around athlete for the Panthers in softball, volleyball and basketball. In the last volleyball season, Kelley was a key piece and earned all-league honors as a middle blocker.
Kelley might not be the loudest or most aggressive player on the court, but she is growing into it in her junior year. It is starting to show on the court with a Lady Panther program that emphasizes aggressiveness on the floor.
“Avery is definitely more outgoing this year,” Brown said. “We are trying to get that out of her, just to be a little more aggressive on the court. I think she is starting to feel more comfortable with who she is and who she is around.”
The two cousins are excited to share the court one more time and keeping the legacy of Lady Panther basketball going. Sports have helped Brown and Kelley spend quality time together as both have busy schedules. The time on the court has helped the two stay close.
“Outside of school and sports, we don’t see each other that much because we are so busy,” Brown said. “Being able to come into the gym and hang out for an hour and a half or two hours just keeps us close. We have gotten a lot closer over the years because of basketball and it has been really good for us.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented