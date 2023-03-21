Derby wrestling concluded a successful season by taking home 22 all-AVCTL-I honors. The Class 6A boys wrestling state champions had 12 all-league honors, including a Co-coach of the Year honor for Bill Ross. The state champion at 157 pounds, Knowlyn Egan, was one of four Panthers to earn a first-team all-league selection. Seniors Braden Tatum (126) and Tate Rusher (150) joined Egan at the top of their weight classes in the AVCTL-I. Sophomore Jayden Grijalva was one of two underclassmen to receive first-team honors after taking third place at 106 pounds.
Seniors Troy Allen (144) and Miles Wash (215) received second-team all-league selections. Allen was injured most of the season but returned to the varsity lineup just in time for the postseason, where he took second overall in his weight class. Wash placed third at 215 and went 45-12 overall on the year. Junior Mason Hopper also was named a second-team selection after going 31-16 and taking fifth at 190 pounds.
Junior Peyton Neptune (175), junior Diego Gauna (132), sophomore Tanner Heincker (113) and freshman Max Robinson (285) were named honorable mention. All four wrestlers were state qualifiers. Neptune took fourth in his weight class, and Robinson placed sixth in his first state tournament.
The Lady Panthers hoisted the first AVCTL-I crown in program history with an undefeated season and had 10 all-league selections. Junior Amara Ehsa (105), junior Caylee Headings (125), freshman Brooke Downs (130), junior Maddie Snowbarger (135), junior Trinity Williams (190) and freshman Analicia Lopez (235) all earned first-team honors. Ehsa and Williams were state placers for Derby. Ehsa won her second-straight state title while Williams battled through injury to take fourth overall.
Junior Brenda Santillon was named a second-team all-league selection after going 4-1 in the league season. Derby had three other freshmen take league honors. Lauren Horton (100) and Chloe Spears (170) received second-team honors. Jeira Schwind (155) was also an honorable mention selection after going 3-0 in the league season.
Ehsa, Williams, Lopez and Spears were all state qualifiers for Derby this season. Girls wrestling will have all of its roster returning next season and will have a senior-heavy group.
ALL-LEAGUE AVCTL-I WRESTLING SELECTIONS
BOYS
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bill Ross, Derby
Michael Schauer, Maize
SR WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Nick Treaster, Newton
FIRST TEAM
106: Jayden Grijalva, SO, Derby
113: Lucas Kaufman, SO, Newton
120: Nick Treaster, SR, Newton
126: Braden Tatum, SR, Derby
132: Daniel Gomez, JR, Maize
138: Nakaylen Shabazz, SR, Maize
144: Camden Padgett, SR, Maize
150: Tate Rusher, SR, Derby
157: Knowlyn Egan, SR, Derby
165: Jayden Ford, JR, Maize
175: Connor Padgett, SR, Maize
190: Ronan Wunsch, JR, Maize
215: Ayden Flores, JR, Maize
285: Rio Gomez, SR, Newton
SECOND TEAM
106: Taylor Rickard, SO, Newton
113: Reese Demoss, FR, Maize
120: Colt Bowers, FR, Maize
126: A.B. Stokes, SR, Newton
132: Bailey Steinmetz, JR, Newton
138: Nate Barron, JR, Newton
144: Troy Allen, SR, Derby
150: Clayton Bowers, SR, Maize
157: Cody Hughbanks, SR, Maize
165: Keon Edwards, JR, Newton
175: Brody Harper, SR, Newton
190: Mason Hopper, JR, Derby
215: Miles Wash, SR, Derby
285: Camden Jensen, JR, Hutchinson
HONORABLE MENTION
106: Talon Verbeck, FR, Maize
106: Gavin Munoz, FR, Maize South
113: Tanner Heincker, SO, Derby
113: Kyle Rector, JR, Salina South
126: Eric Spangler, SR, Campus
132: Diego Gauna, JR, Derby
132: Isaac Martinez, SR, Salina South
138: Jackson Anderson, FR, Hutchinson
138: Deacon McDonald, JR, Salina South
150: Kade Smith, SO, Hutchinson
150: Kamden Wise, JR, Newton
150: Joshua Berlin, JR, Maize South
157: Josiah Schmidt, SR, Newton
165: Keenon Gonzales, SR, Hutchinson
165: Peyton Augustine, SR, Salina South
175: Peyton Neptune, JR, Derby
190: Logan Bucannan, JR, Newton
215: Dorian Hippen, SR, Hutchinson
215: Marcel Gonzalez, JR, Newton
285: Max Robinson, FR, Derby
285: Basilio Wilson, JR, Maize
GIRLS
SR WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Anna Cullens, Hutchinson
FIRST TEAM
100: Mykayle Sutton, FR, Salina South
105: Amara Ehsa, JR, Derby
110: Anna Cullens, SR, Hutchinson
115: Samara Jimenez, SR, Hutchinson
120: Emily Torres, SR, Newton
125: Caylee Headings, JR, Derby
130: Brooke Downs, FR, Derby
135: Maddie Snowbarger, JR, Derby
140: Miranda Sanders, JR, Hutchinson
145: Jadyn Perales, SO, Maize
155: Jaymie Murry, SR, Newton
170: Vanessa Edwards, SO, Newton
190: Trinity Williams, JR, Derby
235: Analicia Lopez, FR, Derby
SECOND TEAM
100: Lauren Horton, FR, Derby
105: Natalie Puentes, JR, Campus
110: Avery Hinojos, FR, Newton
115: Ava Cruce, FR, Campus
120: Erin Jackson, SR, Campus
125: Madalynn Hernandez, SO, Hutchinson
130: Alexia Wright, SR, Campus
135: Jean James, FR, Newton
140: Brenda Santillon, JR, Derby
145: Gabby Zwickl, SR, Hutchinson
155: Dajah Jenkins, SO, Salina South
170: Chloe Spears, FR, Derby
HONORABLE MENTION
110: Breanna Stone, JR, Salina South
110: Jesse Waltson, JR, Campus
115: Nissa Robinson, JR, Maize
125: Zoey Edwards, FR, Newton
130: Ninel Garcia, SO, Salina South
135: Angelina Olivera, JR, Salina South
140: Lauren Veit, JR, Salina South
145: Tacey Barrett, SO, Salina South
155: Jeira Schwind, FR, Derby
170: Neveah Wicker, SR, Maize
170: Addison Frederking, SO, Salina South
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
