Wrestling all league

Jayden Grijalva was one of two sophomores to be named to the all-AVCTL-I first-team. Grijalva took third-place at 106 in Class 6A and finished with a 46-6 season record.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby wrestling concluded a successful season by taking home 22 all-AVCTL-I honors. The Class 6A boys wrestling state champions had 12 all-league honors, including a Co-coach of the Year honor for Bill Ross. The state champion at 157 pounds, Knowlyn Egan, was one of four Panthers to earn a first-team all-league selection. Seniors Braden Tatum (126) and Tate Rusher (150) joined Egan at the top of their weight classes in the AVCTL-I. Sophomore Jayden Grijalva was one of two underclassmen to receive first-team honors after taking third place at 106 pounds.

Seniors Troy Allen (144) and Miles Wash (215) received second-team all-league selections. Allen was injured most of the season but returned to the varsity lineup just in time for the postseason, where he took second overall in his weight class. Wash placed third at 215 and went 45-12 overall on the year. Junior Mason Hopper also was named a second-team selection after going 31-16 and taking fifth at 190 pounds.

Girls wrestling

Analicia Lopez was one of three Derby freshmen to qualify for the Class 6A state tournament. Lopez earned a first-team all-league selection at 235 pounds. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.