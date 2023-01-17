Braden Tatum went undefeated to take the crown at 126 pounds in the Newton Tournament of Champions on Jan. 13-14. As a team, Derby took fifth overall across a competitive 32-team field.
Andle took the tournament title with 187.7 points in a tournament that featured five of the top 10 teams across all classes in the Jan. 10 Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings. All five finished inside the top five at the tournament.
Tatum cruised into the semifinal with wins via fall before defeating Ethan Eck of Andle with a 10-1 major decision. He defeated AB Stokes of Newton by a 7-2 decision to improve his season record to 14-2. Stokes was ranked higher than Tatum in the Jan. 10 KWCA rankings. The 2022 state runner-up at 120 missed time due to injury, but the coaching staff said he is extremely focused and has shown a determination to return to the state tournament.
Jayden Grijalva continued to make an impact for the Panthers with a fourth-place finish at 106. He was one of three Derby wrestlers to take fourth. The
sophomore dominated his first three matches but fell to Caeleb Hutchinson of Manhattan in a 3-2 decision. He bounced back to reach the third- place match, where he lost another tough match against Tristen Cox of Andale via a 2-1 decision.
Knowlyn Egan reached the semifinal round but fell to Zachary Wessley of Goddard in a 7-3 decision. Wessley was ranked fifth in the KWCA all-class rankings for the weight class. Egan lost to sixth-ranked Easton Boone of Valley Center in the third-place match.
Mason Hopper went 5-2 on the weekend to place fourth at 190. Hopper only lost to Ronan Wunsch of Maize, who is ranked fifth across all classes. Wunsch took down Hopper via fall in the quarterfinal, which was the same result in the third-place match.
Tate Rusher (144) and Miles Wash (215) placed fifth in their respective weight classes. Rusher and Wash both lost to two ranked opponents before taking fifth place. Diego Gauna took sixth at 132, which rounded out the Panthers that reached the podium.
The Panthers head into the final five events of the regular season, looking to stay healthy for the postseason. The team has seen several underclassmen step up and fill roles while the team has dealt with injuries. The coaching staff is expecting to get a pair of state qualifiers back before the postseason.
Newton Tournament of Champions (1/13-14)
