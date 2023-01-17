Wrestling

Braden Tatum took first-place at 126 at the Newton Tournament of Champions on Jan. 14. Derby took fifth as a team in a tournament with five on the top ranked teams in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association all-class rankings.  

