On July 18, the Wichita Wind Surge announced a seven-game high school football series for the upcoming 2023 season. The inaugural Air Capitol High School Football Series will be held at Riverfront Stadium. It will feature seven games on different nights in September and October. Derby will be featured in the series on Oct. 20 with the regular season finale against Newton. The Panthers will not lose a home game because the matchup was originally slated to be held at Newton. All game times are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets for each game will be $8 for adults and $4 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or at the box office at Riverfront Stadium.
Air Capitol High School Football Series Schedule
