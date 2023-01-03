Jaden Wilson has quickly become one of the primary players for the Lady Panthers this season. The junior averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the first six games before winter break.
As Derby enters the heart of the season, Wilson is determined to expand her game to help put the Lady Panthers in a position to reach the state tournament for the 23rd time in school history.
Wilson is in her third year on the varsity squad, but she has worked hard to build on her skills to become a key starter this season.
“It has been a grind every day,” Wilson said. “You have to work hard towards what you want. I think I have done pretty well so far, but I think I can do better, but that is something that you just have to keep working on at practice.”
Like many of her teammates, Wilson spent the offseason developing in AAU ball. Wilson said high school and club basketball have different styles. The speed of AAU games has helped her decision-making on the court.
She also had the opportunity to compete against current and former teammates, which helped bring out more competitiveness. Wilson earned bragging rights against classmate Destiny Smith and former Lady Panther Naomi White.
“AAU ball is really just a different game and getting to play against your own teammates makes you better,” Wilson said. “I played against Destiny and Naomi in an AAU game, and it was a really competitive game because we all wanted to win; we wanted the bragging rights.”
Listed at 5’11”, Wilson has built experience in the post, but she has worked hard to develop her shooting range and is tied for the team lead in three-point percentage at 33 percent. In the position-less style the Lady Panthers run, it has helped create some mismatches.
Defensively, Wilson is a versatile player and has worked to fill some vacant roles. She said she can take on many different defensive assignments, which is one of her strengths on the court.
“I feel comfortable playing any spot, guarding anybody,” Wilson said. “Obviously, the smaller girls are hard to guard because they are way faster, but I feel like I can go guard different levels from a point guard to a post. I think it is something I am very versatile in.”
The Panthers have built good team chemistry around lone senior Addy Brown, but the junior class has really stepped up to help build a support system of leadership. Wilson said a big piece of that team chemistry has been built off the court.
“Our chemistry comes from our friendship,” Wilson said. “We are all really good friends off the court and we hang out all the time. We just know how to communicate with each other and know what to do in situations.”
As the Lady Panthers gear up to resume the season after break, the team is determined to keep the momentum from a 5-1 start to make another deep postseason run. Derby will resume play after winter break with three AVCTL-I matchups, including a home game with Hutchinson on Jan. 17 before the Emporia Tournament Jan. 26-28.
The Lady Panthers want to remain focused as a team for the remainder of the year and continue to improve before the postseason.
“We just want to be very intentional,” Wilson said. “We want to make sure we are getting the shots we need and staying after practice getting extra shots. We just need to make sure we are all in it and focused.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
