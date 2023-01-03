Jaden Wilson

Jaden Wilson worked on improving her three-point shot in the offseason and was tied for first in three-point percentage after the first six games before winter break.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Jaden Wilson has quickly become one of the primary players for the Lady Panthers this season. The junior averaged 6.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the first six games before winter break.

As Derby enters the heart of the season, Wilson is determined to expand her game to help put the Lady Panthers in a position to reach the state tournament for the 23rd time in school history.

