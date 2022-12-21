Two-time state qualifier Trinity Williams is going through the 2023 season with a brand new mindset for Derby girls wrestling. Williams placed fifth at state as a freshman at Wichita South before transferring to Derby last year.
After a disappointing state tournament her sophomore year, she entered the current season determined to compete for a state title at 190 pounds.
Williams spent the offseason thinking about what she could have done better at the state tournament. She said her sophomore season tested her confidence and made her question her dedication to the sport. Despite a rotator cuff injury that forced her to take time off the mat, Williams was able to qualify for state but was hesitant to use her arm when she returned.
After state, Williams healed up and began training with the Derby Wrestling Club. She started building a routine over the summer with wrestling and powerlifting. She said getting back into that routine helped her performance and drive.
In her sixth year of wrestling, she started to get back her love for the sport throughout the offseason, and when she stepped foot into the wrestling room, her mindset changed. Williams wanted to step up and become a leader for the team alongside Amara Ehsa.
“I got the passion back at the start of this year,” Williams said. “With the overwhelming support and the number of girls we had in the room, I just wanted to be better for them and step into that leadership position with Amara to guide them into wrestling. Seeing the new girls gain a love for wrestling helped me gain more love for the sport.”
The girls program has seen a major influx of new wrestlers, and the Lady Panthers will have a full team for the first time in the four years of the program. Williams said the team has grown very close, willing to learn from each other and everyone has the freedom to be a leader. There is plenty of experience in the room, with three of four girls state placers returning for this season.
Williams has added moves into her wrestling repertoire and is building up the confidence to use them in matches. She used an arm spin, which she had never successfully used, to help her win the championship match at the Douglass Goodwill Invitational Tournament on Dec. 9.
It was a crucial tournament win for Williams after taking second place at the Valley Center Tournament to start the season on Dec. 2. She bounced back from the loss and went undefeated at Douglass.
“It felt good to win the Douglass tournament,” Williams said. “I kind of had a rough start at Valley Center, and it was just a little rocky. I was really emotional after the Douglass win because I was still stuck on my loss from Dec. 2. It was really well-deserved and a euphoric experience because I felt like I really pushed myself. I did some new things that I haven’t hit in a match before, so it was pretty good.”
The girls season will pick back up on Jan. 5, which will begin the countdown for the state tournament. Williams has set a goal to win a state title and show that she has improved since her early exit last season.
“I think competing for a state title is in my mindset,” Williams said. “Coming back from last year not even placing, I definitely have a changed mindset. I have grown so much mentally, in technique and gained a new love for the sport. I am hungry for a state title.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.