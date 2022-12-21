trinity williams

Trinity Williams is a two-time state qualifier and is looking to get back to the state tournament after missing the podium last season.

Two-time state qualifier Trinity Williams is going through the 2023 season with a brand new mindset for Derby girls wrestling. Williams placed fifth at state as a freshman at Wichita South before transferring to Derby last year.

After a disappointing state tournament her sophomore year, she entered the current season determined to compete for a state title at 190 pounds.

