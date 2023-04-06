Max White pitched a no-hitter, Hudson Halstead tossed five innings of one-run ball to help lead Derby to a 3-0 and 5-1 doubleheader sweep over Salina South on April 6.
White struck out four in his first career no-hitter and was on the edge of a perfect game, facing only one batter higher than the minimum. The lone baserunner for the Cougars in game one reached on an error in the seventh.
Fastball was the pitch of choice for the southpaw the entire game, as all 75 of his pitches in game one were the fastball.
Following a quick top of the first, the Panthers gave White a chance to settle into the ballgame with a three-run home half of the opening frame.
After two hits, Roman Boden loaded the bases with a full-count walk. Caden Riojas put the Panthers on the board, scoring on a passed ball. Kade Sheldon added with a sacrifice fly, and Rowan Foster plated Boden with a two-out single.
“I wished we could have done more offensively,” head coach Todd Olmstead said. “But a lot of times when your pitcher is dealing, all you need is the one, and we were able to give them three, which was good.”
White attacked hitters with the fastball and only had two full counts in seven innings to take game one.
“Last time out, I was not throwing my fastball enough,” White said. “I just went out and was going to throw the fastball until they caught up to it or hit it, and it just worked out for me.”
Pitching led the Panthers to the 5-1 win in game two. Hudson Halstead earned the win and allowed only one run on two hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Nic Martinez closed out the ballgame with two hitless innings with a strikeout and two walks.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out RBI single by Sheldon. Salina South tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Colton Ruedy gave Derby the 2-1 lead, scoring on a wild pitch. Ryan Pierce and Colby Morgan extended the lead, each scoring on a wild pitch to start a three-run sixth inning. Braden Horn knocked in Riojas with a single.
Derby pitching only allowed one run and two hits with nine strikeouts across 14 innings. The pitching staff has been dominant to start the year, with only six earned runs in the first six games.
“The pitching was fabulous in the Salina South series; the no-hitter was really special,” Olmstead said. “I’m happy for White; then Halstead came in, gave us five strong innings, and Martinez brought his consistency into game two, so I was really happy for all three of them.”
vs. Salina South (April 6, Game one)
S. SOUTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0
DERBY 3 0 0 0 0 0 X - 3 5 1
RBI: Sheldon, Foster (DRBY)
vs. Salina South (April 6, Game two)
S. SOUTH 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 3
DERBY 1 0 0 0 1 3 X - 5 5 1
RBI: Sheldon, Horn (DRBY)
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
