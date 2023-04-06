White

Max White pitched a no-hitter against Salina South on April 6. The Panthers swept the doubleheader with a 3-0 win in game one and a 5-1 victory in game two. 

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Max White pitched a no-hitter, Hudson Halstead tossed five innings of one-run ball to help lead Derby to a 3-0 and 5-1 doubleheader sweep over Salina South on April 6.

White struck out four in his first career no-hitter and was on the edge of a perfect game, facing only one batter higher than the minimum. The lone baserunner for the Cougars in game one reached on an error in the seventh.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.