Derby boys and girls basketball is headed to the Class 6A state basketball tournament. The tournament will be held at Koch Arena on the campus of Wichita State University (1845 Fairmount St.) from March 8-11. Here is what you need to know to help paint Koch Arena green.
Tickets for each tournament day can be purchased at the arena on game day or online on the KSHSAA website. Walk-up tickets can be bought with cash or credit card and cost $10.00 per ticket per day. According to the KSHSAA website, additional digital ticket processing fees may be applied at the time of purchase. Fans can enter at the southwest entrance of the arena, and gates open at 1 p.m. on all days but March 11. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on championship Saturday. Fans can park in the Koch Arena parking lot.
Can’t make it to the game? All games will be streaming on the NFHS Network, but a subscription may be required. If you are at the game, there are predetermined seating sections for each represented school. KSHSAA encourages fans to adhere to the seating assignments.
Wichita State has a clear bag policy for fans. For more information about the Koch Arena Clear Bag Policy, visit https://goshockers.com/sports/2020/10/26/clear-bag-policy.aspx for more details. Artificial noisemakers, outside food or drink, and coolers are prohibited in the facility. Fans are required to stay off the court after the conclusion of all games.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
