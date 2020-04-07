Bryce Westmoreland didn’t always have a clear picture of what his college offers would be.
The two-time state medalist had emerged as one of 6A wrestling’s best in the four biggest weight classes. However, what was an unknown changed with interest from Pratt Community College.
The program has been attached to the NJCAA top 25 rankings in seasons past, but Westmoreland and five of his teammates took the Beavers’ name to a new level in 2019-20.
All six reached the NJCAA Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa, including national titles from Michael Spangler (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) and Jake Beeson (Ark City).
The former Derby wrestler (197 pounds) finished 27-14 during his freshman season, including an 0-2 record at the national tournament.
Westmoreland wrestled one of the top eight wrestlers in his bracket before seeing his season come to an end in consolations at nationals.
Strength was a critical component in Westmoreland’s development. Regularly lauded by Derby coaches for his development from his sophomore to senior year, it’s what allowed him to carve a role as a freshman at Pratt.
“We have a really good coach and he’s fully capable of developing any wrestler,” Westmoreland said. “He showed that with a few of us too, and he made me 10 times better.”
Westmoreland’s first two meets of the season also took him to Iowa, but a Nov. 16, 2019, trip to Pleasant Hill for the Grand View Open was memorable for the former Panther. He finished third at the tournament, which included a bout against tournament champion Zach Glazier (a two-time state champion in high school) of Iowa.
“I went 5-1 and came out and took third place,” Westmoreland said. “It’s a really tough tournament and it’s pretty prestigious too.”
With a large chunk of its roster returning in 2020-21, Westmoreland hopes that Pratt CC wrestling can compete as one of the top programs in the country.
“We’re going to have an even better team next year,” he said. “We have some really good recruits coming in … if things pan out, we can be a top-five team.”
Bryce Westmoreland’s story fits a familiar narrative in Derby sports.
As a wrestler and football player, the former Panther worked and watched his varsity teammates for two-plus years. Looking for that window of opportunity, his career changed when the injury bug opened up a spot along the Derby defensive line.
Over the next season and a half, the defensive end tallied over 40 tackles, including a sack in the 2017 state championship game of then BV North quarterback Graham Mertz.
“For football, I sat on the sidelines for two years and watched some really good players go through there,” he said of developments. “For wrestling, it was wrestling through the summers and building up my sports IQ.”
The former Derby athlete said he also credits his fellow graduates for helping him develop in the wrestling room.
“They really showed me how people who go to the next level train,” he said. “I trained the same way and being in the same [practice] room as multiple state champions is not an opportunity a lot of people get.”
He also knew that having Derby written across his chest brought an extra target. For the now college wrestler, it was a badge of honor that still drives him in his career.
“We had that target on our backs and people were always gunning for us,” he said. “We had to have that mentality that we were going to put [opponents] in their place.”
