Derby football earned 19 AVCTL-I honors at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Senior Miles Wash received the defensive MVP selection, and eight Panthers were named to the first team. Senior Dylan Edwards earned first-team honors at running back and was a second-team selection for special teams. Junior wide receiver Colton Ruedy and junior defensive back Demaria’e Baker were two of seven underclassmen to earn first-team honors. Maize’s Senior quarterback Avery Johnson was named offensive MVP, while Hutchinson head coach Mike Vernon received Coach of the Year Honors.
Avery Johnson, QB, SR, Maize
Miles Wash, LB, SR, Derby
Noah Khokhar, SR, Hutchinson
Sammy Dresie, JR, Maize South
Justin Stephens, SR, Maize
Daylee Vansykle, JR, Hutchinson
Bradyn Rodriguez, SR, Hutchinson
Kevin Wilson, SO, Hutchinson
Conner Neill, SR, Maize South
Christian Sicard, SR, Campus
Harley Buller, SR, Campus
Demaria’e Baker, JR, Derby
Terrell King, SO, Hutchinson
Cody Hughbanks, SR, Maize
Justin Stephens, SR, Maize
Sam Parks, JR, Maize South
Remey Buckles, SR, Campus
Deshaun Carter, SR, Maize
Jeron Askren, JR, Maize South
Mitchell Johnson, SR, Derby
Kaleb Cape, SO, Hutchinson
Ryan Kindt, SR, Maize South
Eric Franco, SO, Salina South
Mason Jones, JR, Hutchinson
Jackson Marlar, JR, Newton
Elijah Cunningham, SR, Maize
Christian Hanson, JR, Maize
Carter Morgan, SO, Hutchinson
Connor Padgett, JR, Maize
Jax Heneha, JR, Hutchinson
Jacob Gnagy, SR, Maize South
Carson Powers, JR, Salina South
SPECIAL TEAMS SECOND TEAM
Collin Hershberger, SR, Newton
OFFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTION
Nic Lange, SR, Hutchinson
Tate McNew, SO, Maize South
Zion Burgess, JR, Hutchinson
Tayveon Williams, SR, Maize
Braxton Bigley, JR, Maize South
Ian Anderson, JR, Salina South
Skylar Rardin, SR, Campus
Kreighton Morrow, SR, Salina South
Cole Chalashtan, JR, Maize
Peyton Smith, JR, Maize South
Derrick Vargas, JR, Salina South
Jesse Vorarath, SR, Salina South
DEFENSIVE HONORABLE MENTION
Dorrian Hippen, SR, Hutchinson
Dawson Meese, JR, Maize South
Hunter Higgins, FR, Maize South
Dylan Roberts, SR, Salina South
Landyn Dickson, SR, Hutchinson
Brady Rapp, JR, Maize South
Daniel Hernandez, JR, Hutchinson
Cooper Forrest, SR, Maize
McKinley Joynes, SR, Maize
Christian McDonald, SO, Maize South
Justin Zerger, JR, Newton
Drew Emerson, JR, Salina South
