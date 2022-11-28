all-league selections

Junior Colton Ruedy was named a first-team all-league selection at wide receiver. Ruedy had 21 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns. 

 NATHAN ALSPAW/INFORMER

Derby football earned 19 AVCTL-I honors at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Senior Miles Wash received the defensive MVP selection, and eight Panthers were named to the first team. Senior Dylan Edwards earned first-team honors at running back and was a second-team selection for special teams. Junior wide receiver Colton Ruedy and junior defensive back Demaria’e Baker were two of seven underclassmen to earn first-team honors. Maize’s Senior quarterback Avery Johnson was named offensive MVP, while Hutchinson head coach Mike Vernon received Coach of the Year Honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.