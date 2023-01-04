Derby alum Lem Wash was just starting to build momentum in his second year at Tennessee Tech before a broken hand suffered in individual drills halfway through shut him down for the remainder of the season.
Wash announced he was entering the transfer portal via Twitter on Nov. 28. Since then, he has been able to work with former teammates, including his younger brother (Miles) before heading to a new destination.
“Last season for me at Tennessee Tech had its ups and downs,” Wash said. “It was a pretty good year for me until I broke my throwing hand. Up until that point, I was performing really well, and it gave me a good idea of how to play in the future.”
Wash appeared in three games for the Golden Eagles in 2022 and finished with a 63.6 competition percentage with a touchdown pass. Tennessee Tech faced the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 2 in Wash’s home state. Despite the 56-10 loss, the 2020 Kansas Football Gatorade Player of the Year got the opportunity to play in front of family and friends for the first time as a college athlete.
“[Playing at Kansas] was a cool experience,” Wash said. “I didn’t get much of playing time, but I got to go in towards the end and do some good things. It was the first collegiate game my family saw me play, which was exciting for all of us.”
Wash decided to transfer after the season because he is targeting to finish his bachelor’s degree within the next two semesters. Tennessee Tech does not offer a graduate program in his area of study, so he would have to transfer to continue his academic goals. After talking with his coaches, he decided it would be best to transfer after the fall semester so he could find a new school and dive into the playbook to be ready for spring practices.
After returning home for the holiday break, Wash has been working to improve his overall skills and continue to build strength in the weight room. Wash said he has been working on his all-around game, but the biggest aspect has been being consistent on every play.
“The main thing has just been consistency, just being consistent in my accuracy and throwing motion,” Wash said. “I’ve always had the arm strength, but had to develop the throwing mechanics and really learn how to be successful at the position rather than just being an athlete.”
Wash has used former Derby teammates Conley Hamblin and Dylan Edwards as receivers in the offseason and said it has been awesome to have the two helping him out. He said Hamblin is always willing to help, and it is special seeing Edwards’ development from when the two played with each other in 2020.
“It is amazing seeing how far [Edwards] has come as far as his route running and catching ability,” Wash said. “Edwards has gotten even faster since I first saw him and it has just been great working with both Dylan and Conley.”
There has also been some sibling competition between Lem and his brother Miles. Lem said the two are extremely competitive, so each drill turns into a heated battle. Miles will be heading to Southern Illinois for football next season, and Lem believes he will make a huge impact on the Salukis.
Lem doesn’t have a school in mind yet, but he is being patient and holding out for the best opportunity for him. He is a versatile quarterback and has been exposed to different offensive schemes.
“I’m the type of quarterback that can play in a lot of different systems, so I don’t have any specific school yet,” Wash said. “I’m just being patient and seeing what options come my way.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
