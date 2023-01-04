wash college

Quarterback Lem Wash (8) had the opportunity to play in his home state on Sept. 2 when Tennessee Tech faced the Kansas Jayhawks in the season opener. Wash announced on Nov. 28 he would be transferring.

Derby alum Lem Wash was just starting to build momentum in his second year at Tennessee Tech before a broken hand suffered in individual drills halfway through shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Wash announced he was entering the transfer portal via Twitter on Nov. 28. Since then, he has been able to work with former teammates, including his younger brother (Miles) before heading to a new destination.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

