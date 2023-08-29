Derby volleyball opened the season going 2-3 at the AVCTL Preseason Tournament in McPherson on Aug. 26, finishing fourth overall in the six-team field. The tournament gave the Panthers time to start building chemistry on the court and begin to pinpoint areas for improvement. The most significant factor that hampered the Panthers was piling up too many unforced errors throughout the day.
“We were making too many unforced errors,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “We gave up too many points on hitting and serving errors.”
The Panthers got plenty of time on the court with five matches on the day, but Derby played its best volleyball of the tournament in the opening match against Campus. In a two-set sweep over the Colts, the team was able to limit its errors and served well. Derby outlasted the Colts in a competitive 25-23 win and finished the match with a 25-21 victory.
“I thought we played the best in the first match against Campus,” Kraus said. “We limited our errors and served pretty well.”
In the second match of the day, the Panthers ran into stiff competition against the eventual tournament champion, McPherson. The Panthers brought some momentum from the win over Campus and, kept the opening of the first set tight and held a 15-14 lead. The Bullpups finished strong, winning the set 25-16, which included nine unanswered points. McPherson clinched the match in a close 25-23 second set.
The Panthers jumped right into another tough match against Andover in the third match of the day. The Trojans were the aggressor in the opening set, defeating the Panthers 25-17, but Derby bounced back with a 25-22 win, sending the match to a third set. Andover grabbed momentum early and never relented with a 25-15 win.
The Panthers went 1-1 in the afternoon session of the tournament, starting with a matchup against Valley Center. The Panthers took the Hornets to the brink in the two sets of the match, but Valley Center escaped, winning the sets 25-21 and 25-20.
Facing Goddard in the final match of the day, the Panthers ended the tournament on a positive note with a two-set sweep. Derby dominated the opening set in a 25-15 win and took care of a Lion push in the second set to take the match on a 25-20 win.
Throughout the opening tournament, the competition started to expose areas the Panthers will need to work on early in the season. The connections between the setters and hitters are the biggest emphasis that the coaching staff learned at the tournament. Derby graduated its two primary setters from last season, so the team is starting to rebuild the chemistry on the court. Finding ways to be more aggressive on offense is another key that the Panthers will work on.
“We really need to work on setter and hitter connections,” Kraus said. “We also need to be more aggressive on our attacks.”
The Panthers had a quick turnaround after the preseason tournament, facing Salina Central and Goddard at the Salina Central triangular on Aug. 29. Derby plays its first AVCTL-I triangular of the season with a home triangular against Maize and Maize South on Sept. 5. It is the first of two home triangulars this season, and both are in the month of September.
AVCTL Preseason Tournament Results (Aug. 26)
