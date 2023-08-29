Panther Volleyball Preseason

Avery Kelley prepares to serve. The Panthers went 2-3 at the AVCTL-I Preseason Tournament on Aug. 26. 

 FILE

Derby volleyball opened the season going 2-3 at the AVCTL Preseason Tournament in McPherson on Aug. 26, finishing fourth overall in the six-team field. The tournament gave the Panthers time to start building chemistry on the court and begin to pinpoint areas for improvement. The most significant factor that hampered the Panthers was piling up too many unforced errors throughout the day. 

“We were making too many unforced errors,” head coach Shelby Kraus said. “We gave up too many points on hitting and serving errors.”

0
0
0
0
0