panther field mound

Panther Field has several projects under construction ahead of the Derby High School Spring season. This includes updates to the infield, pitcher’s mound, visitors’ dugout and fencing.

 COURTESY/TODD OLMSTEAD

Derby baseball will get a much-needed facelift to Panther Field this season. The field will get a complete update with a new fence, leveled infield, rebuilt visitor dugout and a professionally reconstructed pitcher’s mound.

It is a joint project between the Derby Recreation Commission and USD 260. The project totaled $45,000. According to USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones, the district’s portion of the cost was covered by Panther Pac, the Derby High School athletic department and district funds.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.