Tucker

Landon Tucker finished 55th overall at the Wichita Southeast Invitational on Sept. 17. 

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Junior Ana Self and sophomore Piper Hula finished inside the top 10 for Derby cross country at the Wichita Southeast Invitational on Sept. 17. Self was the leader for the girls squad for the second meet in a row with a fourth-place finish with a time of 20:42.90. Hula took ninth overall with a time of 21:20.40.

Sophomore Ellison Beran finished in 41st place with a time of 23:47.40, and freshman Ryleigh Kelley took 54th overall, running a 24:45.8. Sophomore Ellie McCracken recorded a time of 26:14.9 to take 66th, and junior Dakota Rotramel finished just three slots lower at 69th with a time of 26:23.0

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.