Junior Ana Self and sophomore Piper Hula finished inside the top 10 for Derby cross country at the Wichita Southeast Invitational on Sept. 17. Self was the leader for the girls squad for the second meet in a row with a fourth-place finish with a time of 20:42.90. Hula took ninth overall with a time of 21:20.40.
Sophomore Ellison Beran finished in 41st place with a time of 23:47.40, and freshman Ryleigh Kelley took 54th overall, running a 24:45.8. Sophomore Ellie McCracken recorded a time of 26:14.9 to take 66th, and junior Dakota Rotramel finished just three slots lower at 69th with a time of 26:23.0
The girls squad took sixth place out of 10 teams with a total score of 134. Kapaun Mt. Carmel took the title with 62 points, with only two runners finishing in the top 10.
Junior Tyler Ring led the boys cross country team with a 33rd overall finish out of 117 finishers with a time of 18:41.40. Seconds were crucial in the middle of the pack of the varsity race with less than 26 seconds separating 30th-50th place.
Sophomore Lucas Kreutzer placed 42nd despite a time of 18:51.60, just 10 seconds behind Ring. Senior Issac Brown ran a 19:00.20 time and placed 47th.
Junior Landon Tucker and sophomore Owen King finished 55th and 56th, respectively, finishing at 19:30.80 and 19:43.10.
Senior Brenton Duckworth placed 73rd with a time of 19:58.10. Junior Jose Rocco saved the Panthers crucial points, taking 88th overall with a time of 20:38.20.
Derby finished 8th out of 15 teams with a total score of 223. Arkansas City dominated to take the boys title with a total score of 46, which was 36 points lower than runner-up Andover.
As the Panthers enter the final stretch of the season, the momentum gained by Self, Hula and Ring could be beneficial for postseason qualifications. Derby is scheduled to have a 13-day break from competition before its final meet in Newton on
Oct. 1, followed by the AVCTL-I Meet on Oct. 15.
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.
