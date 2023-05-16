Piper Hula and William Hopson took first in the 400-meter races to high- light the AVCTL-I Championships on May 11. The underclassmen played a vital role for the Panthers as crucial varsity athletes were unavailable due to injury. The boys and girls squads each took fifth place at the meet but built some momentum for the remainder of the postseason.
Hula and Hopson took the two first-place finishes for Derby. The two sophomores had sprints under one minute at 58.10 and 51.03, respectively. Sophomore Aaron Gardiner took third in the 400, just behind Hopson, with a 51.73 sprint.
Hula also finished second in the 800-meter race. The momentum on the track has only continued to build for Hula following a solid freshman season. Since participating at the Kansas Relays earlier this season, she has displayed a new level of competitiveness and preparation.
“The Kansas Relays was a great experience,” Hula said. “I saw a lot of great talent from around the state, so it made me realize that I still have a lot of work to do and I’m not at my peak yet. It just motivated me to keep working.”
Sophomore Ben Schnelle built some confidence in the 110- meter hurdles with a second-place medal in the event, one of his best finishes of the year.
Freshman Jesus Bey finished on the podium in the pole vault, taking third. Bey was the lone freshman, one of three underclassmen in the competition field, and was the highest finisher of the bunch, passing two sophomores.
Seniors LeShaon Davis and Mayciee Bell led the upperclassmen core in the individual events. Davis placed second in the shot put and was just three feet shy of first place. Bell continued her success in the hurdling events and reached the podium in the 300 and 100-meter hurdles, taking second and third, respectively.
Senior Talia Ransom had one of her best meets in the shot put, taking third. Junior Rylan Syring placed third in the high jump. Maddie Snowbarger narrowly missed the podium in the 100-meter dash, finishing fourth with a time of 13.07.
The boys 4x800 relay team took second with a time of 8:35.61. Maize South dominated the event, winning the relay by 18 seconds. The girls 4x100 relay placed third with a time of 51.55. There was nearly a two-second gap between first place, Maize, and third place Derby.
The Panthers will travel to Garden City for the regional meet on May 19 with a chance to punch tickets to the state meet. The throwing events are scheduled to start at 12 p.m., with the races beginning at 2 p.m.
AVCTL-I CHAMPIONSHIPS (May 11)
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS
1. Maize 133
2. Maize South 107.5
3. Newton 83
4. Hutchinson 79
5. Derby 59
6. Salina South 33.6
7. Campus 31
GIRLS
1. Salina South 108
2. Maize South 85
3. Hutchinson 83
4. Maize 77
5. Derby 61
6. Newton 59.5
7. Campus 52.5
